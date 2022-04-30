In a surprising move, the Bucs traded up in Round 2, moving up to the Bills spot at No. 57 from No. 60. With the 57th pick, the Bucs selected Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke. The redshirt senior played right tackle for the Chippewas, but will likely move inside at the NFL level.

The Bucs traded their 180th pick to move up and draft him. That was the sixth rounder they got in the trade with the Jaguars to move out of the first round.

Goedeke, 23 years old, will immediately compete with Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett at left guard. He began his college career as a tight end at UW Stevens-Point

Goedeke was a tight end who converted to tackle in college. His calling card is his above-average strength. This helps to give him a high floor as a run blocker. He moves well, allowing him to be an asset on traps and counters. Goedeke is the definition of a guy who won’t on a rep. This allows him to recover more often than most.

He can be slow to set which allows bull rushers to gain leverage and bully him. Goedeke profiles as a high-upside project who will need to work on his pass protection to become a long-term stalwart on an NFL offensive line. He has been shooting up draft boards and could be taken as high as the second round, but more likely somewhere in the third.

Watch Goedeke’s Highlights