Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Next up in the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series are the team’s inside linebackers.

Inside Linebackers

The starting duo of Lavonte David and Devin White return for their fourth season together. The Bucs elected to move on from veteran Kevin Minter, instead giving second-year linebacker K.J. Britt a shot as the top backup. Britt impressed during OTAs and mini-camp earlier this summer and has worked with a speed trainer in the offseason. Special teams ace Grant Stuard was one of the top performers in the league in that area last season, and now he’ll look to carve out a role on defense. The group is rounded out by undrafted rookies J.J. Russell and Olakunle Fatukasi.

Perhaps the biggest change in the linebacker room is co-defensive coordinator Larry Foote moving from coaching the outside linebackers to the inside linebacker spot. White has already spoke about how Foote has been influential this offseason in helping round out his game.

Lavonte David

David is the longest-tenured Buc, entering his 11th season with the team. He has been one of the most accomplished players at his position since being drafted and hardly ever gets the recognition he deserves. However, last season, David was hit with injuries, playing in just 12 games. Despite the time missed, he still finished just three tackles shy of 100. David did not make as many splash plays as he would’ve liked in 2021 and will look to bounce back this season. However, the biggest key for the 32-year old is staying healthy for all 17 games.

2021 Stats: 97 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Devin White

After a stellar 2020 season, White regressed a bit in 2021. His sack numbers took a dip and he was often out of position on plays, either over-shooting the quarterback or ball carrier or not being where he was supposed to be in coverage. Yet, White was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate and still finished with over 100 tackles. To his credit, White owned up to his shortcomings and elaborated on where he feels he needs to be more consistent, such as film study, playing with more discipline and not relying on his speed as much as his instincts. If White can put it all together in year four, he’ll be a major part of the Bucs’ success and will set himself up for a nice payday.

2021 Stats: 128 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

K.J. Britt

By not resigning Minter, the Bucs are showing a huge trust that Britt will be able to step up if injuries occur. Britt spent a majority of last season playing special teams, but he did see some action in mop-up duties. As a core special teamer, he finished the season with five tackles. With both David and White absent from a majority of the offseason programs, Britt wore the green dot and manned the defense. He’ll get every opportunity to prove to the Bucs he can assume the top backup spot on the depth chart during training camp.

2021 Stats: 12 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass break up.

Grant Stuard

Recovering from offseason hip surgery, Stuard was a non-participant during workouts earlier this summer as he works his way back to health. As Mr. Irrelevant of last year’s draft, he made an immediate impact on special teams during his rookie season. In fact, he finished with the most special teams tackles on the team and tied for the third-most in the NFL. Heading into camp, Stuard’s main focus is to continue to help the team as a special teams maven while trying to carve out a role on defense.

2021 Stats: 15 tackles and a forced fumble.

J.J. Russell

Russell has a good motor and strong play recognition skills. He’s adequate in zone coverage and an aggressive run defender. However, he’ll struggle to get off blocks and will take bad angles to the ball carrier. He also lacks ideal NFL speed. Russell’s best bet to stick around is the practice squad if he has a good camp.

2021 Stats (at Memphis): 123 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 5 sacks

Olakunle Fatukasi

Fatukasi displays excellent read and reaction skills and plays faster than his timed speed. He can shed blocks, is a sound tackler and has good awareness. However, Olakunle doesn’t have the most fluid hips in coverage and can be over-aggressive and outrun plays. A lack of athleticism and overall speed are concerns that could limit his success as well. There was nothing that jumped off the page with Fatukasi during offseason camps. He’ll need to pick it up in order to land a spot on the practice squad.

2021 Stats (at Rutgers): 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.