This offseason has marked quite the contrast from the previous year for the Bucs. They made quite a number of moves this offseason that went beyond re-signing their own players. The team traded for guard Shaq Mason. They drafted at least four players who look to have paths to significant playing time. And they signed several more veterans who also look to be key contributors to this year’s team.

With this many roster moves, it can be hard to discern which might be the most impactful. According to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he believes it was the team’s signing of veteran wide receiver Russell Gage. Spielberger argues that Gage will have an outsized role at the beginning of the season. This is due to the uncertainty of Chris Godwin’s availability week one. And after Godwin’s return, he still sees Gage being a big contributor.

“The addition of Gage works in tandem with the extension of wide receiver Chris Godwin, whose three-year, $60 million pact has already aged well in just a few short months. Godwin is five months younger than Washington’s McLaurin, who just got $10 million more in new money on his own three-year extension. While Godwin is on the mend from a torn ACL suffered in late December of last season, Gage will operate as the de facto WR2 opposite Mike Evans. Once Godwin returns, Tampa Bay will have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL.”

The Argument For Gage

Looking over the Bucs key additions, it is hard to argue with Spielberger’s logic. The Bucs are an offense-first team. That offense requires highly skilled receivers to make it go. And one of the receivers is coming off of major knee surgery. Godwin isn’t a lock to begin the season ready to play. So, Gage has a clear path to a lot of playing time at a position that will be featured heavily. He also comes with a track record on tape of being able to win in the roles he will be asked to play.

Spielberger does note in his writeup an argument for new defensive tackle Akiem Hicks as well. He argues that if Hicks is healthy, his talent may allow him to return to his once Pro Bowl form. In any event, this offseason showed that Bucs general manager Jason Licht was going to be aggressive in addressing opportunities on the roster. Gage and Hicks represent two possible additions that may pay off big for the team in 2022.