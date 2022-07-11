Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

First up in the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series is quarterbacks.

Quarterback

When it comes to the quarterback position, let’s just say the Bucs are in a pretty good spot. Headlining the group is future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. After a brief retirement, Brady came back for his 23rd season in the NFL. Also returning to the quarterback room is 12-year veteran Blaine Gabbert, and the longest tenured Bucs quarterback, Ryan Griffin. Kyle Trask, last year’s second-round pick, rounds out the depth chart.

What appeared to be a potential battle for the starting job between Gabbert and Trask was nixed the moment Brady came back right before free agency. Instead, the pair will be competing for the top spot behind the GOAT. Gabbert is likely to remain as the backup, but Trask will get every opportunity to win the job from the incumbent No. 2 QB. Griffin should land on the practice squad again, and will help with preparation on – and leading up to – game days.

Tom Brady

Entering his 23rd season, Brady is coming off one of his best statistical seasons of his career. He was a finalist for the MVP award, was voted to the Pro Bowl, and received a second-team All Pro nod. Brady is back with one thing on his mind – capturing his eighth Super Bowl title. The Bucs spent multiple resources on offense this year, adding to the offensive line and re-signing and bringing in multiple players at the skill positions. With a hot start, Brady could post even better numbers than he did in 2021.

2021 Stats: 485-of-719 passing (67.5%) for 5,316 yards with 43 TDs, 12 INTs and 28 rushes for 81 yards and 2 TDs.

Blaine Gabbert

Gabbert steps in as the incumbent No. 2 quarterback. He was the only other quarterback active for games last season and saw action at the end of six games. He should resume his role as the top backup, but will be challenged by Trask in training camp. Gabbert was pegged to be the starter in 2022 if Brady had not retired and has the utmost trust and confidence of the coaching staff.

2021 Stats: 7-of-11 passing (63.3%) for 67 yards with 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Kyle Trask

The Bucs threw everyone for a loop last year when they selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Dubbed by some as the potential heir apparent to Brady, he spent most of last season behind the scenes learning the nuances of the offense and the NFL game. Coaches have been very high on Trask’s progression from his rookie season. He’s expected to compete with Gabbert for the backup spot but will likely continue to develop behind Brady and the coaching staff for another season.

2021 Stats: N/A

Ryan Griffin

Griffin is the ultimate clubhouse guy in the quarterback room. It’s unlikely he is going to have a miraculous transformation into a No. 2 quarterback – let alone an NFL starter. But he’s the longest tenured quarterback in Tampa Bay history and knows the offense frontwards and backwards. Destined for the practice squad, Griffin will help with game preparation while providing valuable insurance.

2021 Stats: N/A