A significant hole on offense was created when Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski retired. Prior to his announcement most believed the 11-year pro would return for one more year. The allure of riding off into the sunset with quarterback and friend Tom Brady to enter the Hall of Fame together seemed too great to pass up. However, Gronkowski chose to make his health a priority with plenty of off-field opportunities awaiting him.

Although many believe that there may be a chance Gronkowski could return at some point during the season, especially after his agent was quoted saying as much. Count former Bucs linebacker Derrick Brooks as one of those. In a recent radio appearance on WDAE, Brooks said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Gronk return at some point during the season.

“Do I think he’s done personally? No, I don’t,” Brooks said. “I would not be surprised if Gronk is around to come at a certain point in time if the Bucs would need to fill a role that they need at that time. I don’t think they get the best out of Gronkowski signing him now and having him for a 25-week season. Don’t think, he’s that right now.”

Gronkowski A Possible Mid-Season Addition

Many believe the reason Gronkowski didn’t re-sign was to skip offseason workouts and focus on off-field opportunities and endorsements. Perhaps he would come back mid-training camp after skipping some of the grueling summer practices. Given his retirement, it appears the rigors of a full season is not something he wants to endure.

“I think re-signing him now, saying we expect all these things over the course of a season, you saw how that wore him down last year,” Brooks said. “He’s great, but over 25 weeks that’s hard to do. Now, let’s get that window down. If it’s six weeks, if it’s eight weeks. Then you can start seeing that being a possibility.”

If the Bucs are where they are expected to be around the Week 10 bye, and want to add a playmaker like Gronk or need one due to injury, his late-season return could be a possibility. We know his teammates would welcome Gronkowski back with open arms. The question is if Brady calls, does Gronk answer? The Bucs are certain to call if Gronk is willing to pick up the phone and play again.