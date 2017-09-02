Bucs To Activate DE Smith Off PUP

On deadline day for the 53-man roster, the majority of the big news from NFL teams is who they’re not keeping. However, for the Bucs, one of their biggest new stories is that projected starting pass rusher, Jacquies Smith, will be activated off the physically unable to perform list and will be on the 53-man roster.

Smith suffered a torn ACL during the first game of the 2016 season, and before he was able to get going in the 2017 offseason, he suffered a set back in July that has sidelined him since.

Smith had 13.5 sacks in 27 games during the 2014-15 seasons and was second on the team in sacks during each of those years. He’ll likely be the main pass rusher opposite Noah Spence in third down situations in 2017.

The Bucs will likely still keep defensive end Ryan Russell as insurance, as well as the obvious Noah Spence, William Gholston and Robert Ayers.