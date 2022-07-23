With training camp nearing, the Bucs have agreed to the terms of a deal with rookie defensive tackle Logan Hall, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Bucs have agreed to terms with No. 33 overall pick Logan Hall, source said. Hall – the first player selected in Round 2 – was the highest-drafted player who’d yet to sign a contract. He’ll report with Tampa’s rookies on Saturday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2022

Hall, the Bucs first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, was selected with the first pick of the second round. The Bucs acquired the pick after trading out of the first round in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That trade also netted the team the 106th pick which they used on Washington tight end Cade Otton, and the 180th pick which they traded to move up into the 5th round to select Sam Houston cornerback Zyon McCollum.

With Hall the Bucs are hoping to improve their interior pass rush. While the team has one of the premier interior linemen in the game in NT Vita Vea, they elected not to re-sign last year’s starting DT Ndamukong Suh. Former head coach Bruce Arians publicly spoke this offseason about the team trying to get younger, more athletic, and faster at defensive tackle.

Hall should fit that build. At the NFL Draft Combine Hall measured 6’6 and 283 pounds while running a 4.88 40-yard dash. The Bucs are most likely having Hall bulk up closer to 300 pounds in order to hold up on the interior of an NFL defensive line.

During his 34-game career at Houston, Hall recorded 97 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Six of those sacks and 13 of those tackles for loss came during Hall’s final year. Hall will join an interior defensive line group that includes holdovers Vea, Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches, as well as newly signed defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.