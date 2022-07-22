Father Time comes for all of us. It’s just a matter of when. For athletes this fact is ever-present in their minds. With that said, there are some who are able to stave off Father Time’s effects longer than others. CBS recently produced their “30 over 30” list ranking the best 30 players in their mind over the age of 30 years old. Two Bucs made the list with center Ryan Jensen and quarterback Tom Brady both making the cut.

Ryan Jensen

Jensen, who turned 31 in May, came in at 30th on the list. He re-signed with the Bucs this off-season to a three-year deal that made him one of the highest paid centers in the game. Here is what CBS had to say about him.

“The quarterback of Tampa Bay’s championship-caliber line, he hasn’t missed a game in six years. He’s also coming off his first Pro Bowl season at age 30, settling in as one of Tom Brady’s steadiest protectors.”

Tom Brady

As for Brady, it’s no secret that he is a bit north of the 30-year old cutoff line. The Bucs signal caller will be 45 when the team opens their season on September 11th. Brady comes in at number one on the list. Here is CBS’s write-up on him.

“Father Time lies battered in his wake. Brady has seemingly gained arm strength since relocating from New England to Tampa Bay, and his preparation and unfazed vision remain elite. Everything about him — his clutch touch, his very aura — inspire title hopes, and with a still-stacked lineup, he’s bound to make a real run for an eighth ring.”

Brady has set every record possible for a quarterback playing in his 40s. Frankly, he has almost every quarterback record ever. And as he enters his 23rd season Brady looks to continue to defy aging.

Linebacker Lavonte David made the honorable mentions for the list as well.

