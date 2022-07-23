Rankings season is drawing to a close. Preseason is around the corner and so most sites that produce rankings like to finish up with a “big board” of sorts. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports put out his top 100 players recently, and the Bucs were featured heavily. Familiar faces Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Lavonte David all make the cut.

Brady Leads The Way

Brady tops the Bucs players, ranking 6th overall and 4th among quarterbacks. Here is what Prisco had to say.

“He is coming off one of his best seasons in terms of stats, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdown passes. When does he slow down? Does he before he retires? He is amazing. And there is no reason to think he won’t put up big numbers again.”

Brady’s two-and-a-half-decade dominance of the league is one of the greatest feats in sports history. And for him to continue to play at this level at this age is unheard of. Given that he just had one of the better seasons in his hall-of-fame career it makes sense that Brady would still rank so high on this type of list.

Meanwhile, Wirfs comes in at 32, while Winfield is the first defensive player on the Bucs to make the list at 49. Godwin and Evans rank 62nd and 73rd respectively. Bucs fans are bound to debate whether it should be the other way around David rounds out the Bucs top 100 coming in at 87th.

Beyond the top 100, Prisco lists about 50 honorable mentions. Five additional Bucs are listed there with Shaq Mason, Vita Vea, Devin White, Ryan Jensen, and Carlton Davis all noted.

Curiously, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett was not mentioned at all. The Bucs tied with two other teams with the second-most players on the list. Those teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. The Los Angeles Chargers had the most with nine players.