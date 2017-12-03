Bucs at Packers: Most Disappointing

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

30 Comments

  1. 1

    Bucnut2

    Mark- how can you leave Winston and his HORRIBLE play out off this list. He could easily have turned the ball over 5 times today. He held the ball to long taking at least 3 sacks he didn’t have to take. He personally cost the Bucs at least 7, if not 10 points on the touchdown return. The guy is just not a franchise QB and it’s time to move on from him and his inaccuracy, poor decision making and off the field poor judgment. This guy has to go!!! Time to admit our mistake and move on. Licht needs to be fired for missing on the most important pick in Franchise History.

    +15
    -32
    Rating: -17. From 48 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Mark Cook

    Really? Coming off of missing a month with the worst offensive pass protection all year he completes 65% of his passes for two touchdowns for 270 yards on the road with a 118 QB rating with an injured ankle? Do you watch other quarterbacks, or just micro-watch Winston to point out his flaws? Serious question. No one hammers him more than me (podcast, this feature), and sure he could have played better, but you are over emotionally posting right now. Dirk doesn’t blow smoke up people’s rear with Winston. He said after the game Winston played well, minus the silly fumble. Geez he is 23 years old. Not 33. Like Dirk said, experience is the best teacher. He is going to have some melt down moments. But you are ready to dump him after less than three seasons? And holding the ball too long? That is called trying to make a play. Did you see who was open? Maybe he holds it to wait for guys to get open. I mean Glennon will be available if you want someone who folds like a tent or throws the ball away or is captain check down.

    +33
    -6
    Rating: +27. From 39 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 2.1

      Alldaway 2.0

      Mark you bring up all good points. At this point people want to run Winston out of town for the slightest of reasons.

      +15
      -2
      Rating: +13. From 17 votes.
      Please wait...
    2. 2.2

      LVBUC2

      Great response Mark. Glad you defended the reason Winston was not on the list.

      +12
      -3
      Rating: +9. From 15 votes.
      Please wait...
    3. 2.3

      Horse

      Players lost this game today, not coaching.
      Mark I wouldn’t worry about defending yourself with bucnut2.

      +6
      -4
      Rating: +2. From 10 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 2.3.1

        Alldaway 2.0

        Coaching was a let down too.

        I can’t let Koetter and Smith off the hook.

        +9
        0
        Rating: +9. From 9 votes.
        Please wait...
      2. 2.3.2

        Wadeless

        I think the play calling was terrible…we ran the ball down their throats and then passed in the redzone. That is coaching.

        +2
        0
        Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
        Please wait...
    4. 2.4

      Bucnut2

      It’s a pattern with him. He has had GREAT protection all year until today. His age means nothing. He’s had more than 40 starts and he continues to do REALLY stupid things. He doesn’t see the field, is inaccurate and has clearly regressed in his third year when most QB’s take a BIG step forward. His weapons are among the best in the NFL and calling his play with mediocre with these weapons is very generous. Coming out of college everyone said he is “pro ready” Well 3 years later we are still waiting to see him play like a pro. We were also told he was a “winner”. By my count he has a 41% NFL win percentage, similar to that of career journeyman Fitz. Oh and by the way, everyone in the Bucs organization is going to lineup behind Winston because that HAVE to. They all OWN the pick and admitting that they got the most important pick in franchise history wrong will get them fired. Most of the people who think highly of Winston are fondly remembering his college play and hope it eventually translates to the NFL. Many disinterested NFL observers have serious doubts about him. And yes we MUST draft or sign a QB BEFORE we are forced to sign him to a long term, big money contract. We can’t set the franchise back another 5 years by signing him to a long term deal. He is an OK NFL QB with off the field concerns. He is not worth a long term contract and we need to figure out what the future holds for us at QB. I love this team and can’t stand the thought of hitching our franchise to Winston for the next 10-15 years. This guy is not Farve, Rothlisberger, Luck, Brady, Manning or any other elite QB. They were all much better by their 3rd year. In my humble opinion, we to draft or sign a FA QB this year.

      +9
      -11
      Rating: -2. From 20 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 2.4.1

        cgmaster27

        same ramble dog and pony show from you Bucnut. He’s inaccurate? His % has gone up this year. TO’s? they’ve gone down and now he has a 2-1 td to INT ratio. Your constant bable is annoying and you have nothing to back up your rants other than the fact your still pissed about who we drafted that day at number one. You want WInston to fail and it’s actually pathetic. Every thing good he does, there’s an excuse from you. Everything bad that happens to the team, is his fault to you. This offensive line was god awful today and you just brush on by that. the fact is he got a lead in the late 4th, which is what a QB is supposed to do and he never got another chance after that horrible block in the back on that screen on our last drive. He took what the defense gave him and played quite well outside of the 1 turnover.

        +8
        -3
        Rating: +5. From 11 votes.
        Please wait...
      2. 2.4.2

        Horse

        bucnut2, so what do you suggest? I agree Winston is not going to be a great QB, but he is good enough QB in the NFL for us right now. I would focus on OL & DL in the early rounds. We’ve got another year until Winston has to be addressed.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
  3. 3

    TALLEYBAN BUC

    Bucnut you are an idiot…mark great response to an idiotic statement.

    +18
    -3
    Rating: +15. From 21 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    skipper

    I agree with Mark, I think Winston played tough and fairly well under duress.

    +13
    -3
    Rating: +10. From 16 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 4.1

      Alldaway 2.0

      Winston didn’t have to finish that game once his ankle was injured. His mental toughness for a 23 year old is rare. This is why people calling him immature are simply projecting their own personal immaturity. It is ironic that people want to be giddy about Winston being beat up behind a turd Ol so they can be right. Instead, Winston proved he is a gamer and his teammates respect him.

      +7
      -3
      Rating: +4. From 10 votes.
      Please wait...
  5. 5

    Wausa

    Jamies played really well considering he had no protection all game long.
    Wow!
    We have some idiotic fans.

    +12
    -2
    Rating: +10. From 14 votes.
    Please wait...
  6. 6

    Mark Cook

    Winston has been awful times this year (NE, CAR) but this one isn’t on him. I debated if I was going to add him to most impressive and SR thought yes. There were mistakes, but I see flaws in everyone’s game at QB. Hell Brady got in a screaming match with the coaches today after missing wide open guys. I think sometimes fans get too hyper focused on their. BTW, as I am writing this Drew Brees just threw a pass the Panthers should have intercepted. What a bum.

    +14
    -1
    Rating: +13. From 15 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 6.1

      Bucnut2

      Brady threw 1, not 5

      +4
      -6
      Rating: -2. From 10 votes.
      Please wait...
    2. 6.2

      Bucnut2

      Oh and Winston has 50 Turnovers in 41 games. Not very Brady-like. Would you agree?

      +3
      -7
      Rating: -4. From 10 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 6.2.1

        chefboho

        Drew Brees had 11 td’s and 15 int’s in his third season, and Payton manning had 33 td’s and 19 turnovers in his third season. NOTHING about either of those stats speak elite to me. So what’s your point with Winston bucnut? Why don’t you just move on to another team. I hardly think the bucs organization gives two sh@ts about what you think. Your tireless pursuit of putting jameis down since the day he was drafted is overly annoying. You don’t take into consideration no run game, terrible oline, and play calling. Is jameis perfect? Absolutely not, does he have things to improve on? Absolutely. But the fact that you want to get rid of the young guy because he doesn’t fit your quarterback standards is dumb especially since i pointed out that most of your “elite” quarterbacks didn’t take off until almost four or five years into their careers.

        +8
        0
        Rating: +8. From 8 votes.
        Please wait...
      2. 6.2.2

        cgmaster27

        Mariota has 41 To’s in 37 games Bucnut. Nut very Brady like is he?

        +8
        -1
        Rating: +7. From 9 votes.
        Please wait...
  7. 7

    Alldaway 2.0

    Off season goal #1a: Fix the oline (1b fix the pass rush)

    Have to see what Pamphille can do at RT. Benonch is going to be the backup interior OL as he isn’t cut out as an OT.

    Mercs like Sweazy and Evans should be part of the long term plan moving forward.

    +4
    -1
    Rating: +3. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 7.1

      Alldaway 2.0

      *Shouldn’t be part of the long term plan.

      +3
      0
      Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 7.1.1

        Wadeless

        I don’t see how you can fix those issues in one offseason/draft. By the time we get enough talent on Dline, McCoy will be retiring.

        +1
        0
        Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
        Please wait...
        1. 7.1.1.1

          Alldaway 2.0

          I agree.

          But the starting point is to fix the OT and DE spots. Possible OG.

          LT, RG, DE.

          +1
          0
          Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
          Please wait...
  8. 8

    surferdudes

    Jameis made one bonehead play today. He needs to get that straitened out, but at 23, on his first rookie contract, playing on a bad team why fans want to pin it all on him is beyond me. I’ll take the flack for saying this as I’ve said before, Evans isn’t worth the money he’s going to want in a new deal. Maybe J.W. holds the ball to long waiting for Mike to get separation he never gets. Evans is an asset we should consider trading, he can easily be replaced by Godwin. As much as I like Brate he’s another looking to get paid O.J., and Auclair are on board ready replacements. We need draft capital, and salary to build both sides of the line where games are really won. I think part of the problem with this team,is starting jobs have been handed out, and not earned. Martin is a perfect example. He didn’t earn his starting job this year it was given to him. I don’t know what the coaches see in practice, but my eyes tell me Barber is much better at this stage. It’s going to take a good house cleaning to get rid of the stench. Start at the top with Licht, and the coaching staff, but if you don’t also cleanse the locker room the stink will remain.

    +7
    -2
    Rating: +5. From 9 votes.
    Please wait...
  9. 9

    Alldaway 2.0

    Special teams has been sub par this year.

    I am not ready to blame it all Nate Kaczor given he isn’t the one that cut Reedy and the OL injuries have caused issues on ST units. But Kaczor has to elevate his coaching game for a team searching for an identity.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    1. 9.1

      cgmaster27

      Yeah it almost seemed that GB had a big return on every play today. And after the 2nd block punt, the ST outside of our kickers themselves, has not been good.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  10. 10

    drdneast

    If you want a good gauge of anything, just use bucnut or Donald Trump.
    Whatever that comes out of their piehole, run in the opposite direction because it is either a lie or just plain wrong.
    To think that Winston didn;t have a good game after three weeks off is just pure idiocy.
    bucnut, if you are such a Winston hater, go watch Mariotta who tossed up four INTs against the Steelers when Pittsburgh forced him to pass.
    What this team needs is a defense that forces Winston to think he has to make every play in order to say in the game.
    Winston must inwardly cringe when Koetter tells him to take a sack and punt the ball and let the defense get it back for you.
    “Uhhh yeah, coach.”
    Fortunately for the Bucs they can release a lot of these players, Baker, Ayres, McDonald because thier contracts are up or over, without a cap hit.
    I;d like to cut the overpaid Gholston who finally hit a QB this year. Unfortunately the play was already over.
    What they can;t do is keep picking up B list FA;s on the defensive line.
    Ayres was a good pick last year but it is apparent it was his last good season. Age has caught up.
    All of these players are over 30 years old. Time to move on.
    And for all of you clowns who want Gruden as a head coach do you rember what happened to the Bucs defense when all of the Super Bowl players got to old. No one to replace them after Gruden and Allen’s terrible drafts.
    Gaines Adams, we hardly knew ye.
    Except for the Patriots and the Panthers games, the defense has been at the root for the rest of the losses this team has suffered.
    If anyone lost that game on a bad play it wasn;t Winston, it was whoever left the gate open on the blocked punt.
    That was inexcuseable and marked the second time this season it has happened.
    Thanks for the stat cgmaster. He also plays in the weakest division in the NFL, has a great ground game, a better offensive line and a damn good defense.
    bucnut should learn the lesson of, “it’s better not to speak and let people think you are a fool rather tan than talk and prove it.”

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
  11. 11

    Wadeless

    There is nothing to hang your hat on with this team other than Lavonte David. McCoy is getting old (and will certainly be over the hill before this team makes it back to the playoffs). Doug Martin is over…two good seasons but nothing left. The offensive and defensive lines are just flat out terrible. The GM wastes picks (trading UP to get a kicker in the 2nd round) while forgetting about the need to protect Winston. How many good TE’s and WR’s like Howard and Godwin do you need when you already have Brate, Evans and Jackson yet you have no time to throw. Koetter looks disinterested on the sideline…just like his players on the field. No energy on defense. Kwon hasn’t played well since his PTD suspension. We are just a flat out bad team. I hate to say it, but we are going to have to rebuild as this current rebuild has gone sour. Being a Bucs fan now is like it was when I was a kid in the 80’s. And to think we got rid of Gruden after a 9-7 season. SMH.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  12. 12

    bucballer

    Hey drdneast… is Jamesis a 100 million QB? Because this is really the only question.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 12.1

      Horse

      Bucballer, we have another year to answer that question.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend