Bucs Lose Battle Of The Bay; Fall 26-20 To Packers On The Road In OT

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

4 Comments

  1. 1

    surferdudes

    I don’t know how many punts have been blocked this year in the NFL, but we have had two of them. Jameis won’t be eating many W’s if he doesn’t learn to eat the ball when in trouble. Those two plays were the difference today. My game ball goes to Barber. That kid ran hard today. Makes you wonder why he’s been such an after thought this season.

    +3
    -1
    Rating: +2. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Jlog

    Winston does not give this team the best chance to win. This could have easily be a 5 turn over game for him. He takes way too much time getting rid of ball on top of a slow release and poor decision making. Had Fitz started we would have won this one easy.

    On the positive side the more losses the better our draft position and the better chance we re-roll with a new coaching staff.

    +1
    -1
    Rating: 0. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    csnuffzp

    I do not see how Dirk Koetter makes it the rest of the season after a nightmare like today. This team is never ready to play. The play calling sucks. And where the hell did Barber come from and why didn’t they stick with him. Dirk is done. I wouldn’t be surprised if his desk was cleaned out tomorrow.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    Alldaway 2.0

    Fix the Oline.

    Worst in the NFL.

    And Winston is injured (again).

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend