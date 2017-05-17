Madden Releases Ratings For First-Round Rookies; Bucs Howard Rating Revealed

Years ago, before Twitter was as popular as it is, one of my favorite parts about buying a new Madden game was seeing what the incoming rookie were rated.

I’d spend the first few hours of the game just looking at the rankings, not even really playing the game. I’d look at overall, then skill attributes, then intangibles, and even the gear they were wearing. Those little parts of the game are why I loved playing.

Nowadays, Madden gives us a little sneak peak at some of those rookie rankings by releasing the overalls for all 32 of the first round picks that will be featured in the upcoming. game.

Here’s what they are.

PICK NO. TEAM NAME POS. RATING 1 Cleveland

Browns Myles

Garrett DE 84 2 Chicago

Bears

Mitchell

Trubisky QB 83 3 San Francisco

49ers Solomon

Thomas DE 83 4 Jacksonville

Jaguars Leonard

Fournette RB 83 5 Tennessee

Titans Corey

Davis WR 83 6 New York

Jets Jamal

Adams S 82 7 Los Angeles

Chargers Mike

Williams WR 82 8 Carolina

Panthers Christian

McCaffrey RB 82 9 Cincinnati

Bengals John

Ross WR 82 10 Kansas City

Chiefs Mahomes II QB 82 11 New Orleans

Saints Marshon

Lattimore CB 82 12 Houston

Texans Deshaun

Watson QB 82 13 Arizona

Cardinals Haason

Reddick OLB/DE 82 14 Philadelphia

Eagles Derek

Barnett DE 82 15 Indianapolis

Colts Malik

Hooker S 82 16 Baltimore

Ravens Marlon

Humphrey CB 82 17 Washington

Redskins Jon

Allen DE/DT 81 18 Tennessee

Titans Adoree'

Jackson CB 81 19 Tampa Bay

Buccaneers O.J.

Howard TE 81 20 Denver

Bronocs Garrett

Bolles OT 81 21 Detroit

Lions Jarrad

Davis LB 81 22 Miami

Dolphins Charles

Harris DE 81 23 New York

Giants Evan

Engram TE 81 24 Oakland

Raiders Gareon

Conley CB 81 25 Cleveland

Browns Jabrill

Peppers S/CB 81 26 Atlanta

Falcons Takkarist

McKinley DE 81 27 Buffalo

Bills Tre'Davious

White CB 81 28 Dallas

Cowboys Taco

Charlton DE 81 29 Cleveland

Browns David

Njoku TE 81 30 Pittsburgh

Steelers T.J.

Watt DE 81 31 San Francisco

49ers Reuben

Foster LB 81 31 New Orleans

Saints Ryan

Ramczyk OT 81

So , what do you think?

I certainly have my opinions, but who’s too high and who’s too low in your mind?

Let’s hear it!

*UPDATE: These are the rookies ratings just for Madden’s Ultimate Team, which might not necessarily be their overall in the game itself. They did this the year before where they just rated the prospects on draft position. Which, OK, but it’s still odd to release as such.*

P.S. I’ve floated around the idea of having a “Pewter Report Madden Franchise League” for PS4 and Xbox One in the upcoming Madden 18. If any of you are interested in that, let me know!