Madden Releases Ratings For First-Round Rookies; Bucs Howard Rating Revealed

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

15 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of jshumaker

    jshumaker

    You would spend hours reviewing Madden rookie rankings? You must not get out that much

    +5
    -16
    Rating: -11. From 21 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Nicholas Micciche

    Nicholas Micciche

    Yes, definitely interested. How has that not been a thing yet?

    Also, these rankings just look like they were lazy. Descending order from top pick 😯. 81 for Howard seems a couple points too low for me but that gives him a lot of room for improvement for next Madden ratings.

    +12
    0
    Rating: +12. From 12 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of Michael Sylakowski

      Michael Sylakowski

      I was thinking the same thing. Let’s be lazy and put in rankings based on where they were drafted. No qb or ol should even be on this list, based on scouts’ opinions before the draft. Rueben Foster is way too low. This guy is supposed to be the most complete lb to come out since Kuechly. Questions about his shoulder caused his stock to drop. BTW, I think Trubisky and Mahomes are ranked higher than Jameis and Mariota were as rookies. Ridiculous.

      +10
      0
      Rating: +10. From 10 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Sneedy16

    Sneedy16

    I wonder what Jameis rating is, because they have Mitchell Trubisky is rated at 83.

    +7
    -1
    Rating: +6. From 8 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of Runole

    Runole

    The whole list is silly as others have mentioned. The harsh reality is about half of the first round will not be successful. Some of the early picks will be busts.

    I remember reading Sapp stating that Garrett was very over rated. Could Sapp be wrong?
    Possibly but I trust his evaluation more than whomever made that list.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of drewgrif

    drewgrif

    Interested in Madden franchise league

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 5.1
      Profile photo of drewgrif

      drewgrif

      I am PS4 too.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    None of the qbs should be in the 80’s Evan Engram should have been picked after Njoku.

    +3
    -1
    Rating: +2. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of Bucfaneric97

    Bucfaneric97

    100% on board for a madden franchise (ps4)
    start on madden 17 and continue on 18 or just start one when 18 comes out??

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of Blake

    Blake

    Interested in the madden franchise (ps4) – fantasy draft in my opinion (should be taken to a vote). Start new on 18.

    I agree completely. It looks completely lazy on madden’s part. These ratings are garbage. They should be embarrassed.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  9. 9
    Profile photo of Maxxxxx88

    Maxxxxx88

    I’m all for joining a madden league for either 17 or 18. My Xbox live name is Maxxxxx88. I’m assuming everyone wants the Bucs as their team. That my 1st choice as well! Would you do a fantasy draft or keep teams as is?

    Howard should have been highest rated TE IMO… weird how they rated players this way. Seems very generic and half assed…

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 9.1
      Profile photo of drewgrif

      drewgrif

      I think the fair way to do it would be to randomize the teams for each participant and to do a fantasy draft to kick it off.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  10. 10
    Profile photo of GermCanBuc

    GermCanBuc

    TREVOR;

    I’m 100% in on an Xbox madden league if you start one. My copies already on preorder.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  11. 11
    Profile photo of GermCanBuc

    GermCanBuc

    Also if anyone wants to play, add my gamer tag GoBucs2469

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  12. 12
    Profile photo of DK Williams

    DK Williams

    Would love a pewter report league. Anyone down for a game or league, hit me up on ps4 danedingo24

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version