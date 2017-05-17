Madden Releases Ratings For First-Round Rookies; Bucs Howard Rating Revealed

Years ago, before Twitter was as popular as it is, one of my favorite parts about buying a new Madden game was seeing what the incoming rookie were rated.
I’d spend the first few hours of the game just looking at the rankings, not even really playing the game. I’d look at overall, then skill attributes, then intangibles, and even the gear they were wearing. Those little parts of the game are why I loved playing.
Nowadays, Madden gives us a little sneak peak at some of those rookie rankings by releasing the overalls for all 32 of the first round picks that will be featured in the upcoming. game.
Here’s what they are.
|PICK NO.
|TEAM
|NAME
|POS.
|RATING
|1
|Cleveland
Browns
|Myles
Garrett
|DE
|84
|2
|Chicago
Bears
|Mitchell
Trubisky
|QB
|83
|3
|San Francisco
49ers
|Solomon
Thomas
|DE
|83
|4
|Jacksonville
Jaguars
|Leonard
Fournette
|RB
|83
|5
|Tennessee
Titans
|Corey
Davis
|WR
|83
|6
|New York
Jets
|Jamal
Adams
|S
|82
|7
|Los Angeles
Chargers
|Mike
Williams
|WR
|82
|8
|Carolina
Panthers
|Christian
McCaffrey
|RB
|82
|9
|Cincinnati
Bengals
|John
Ross
|WR
|82
|10
|Kansas City
Chiefs
|Mahomes II
|QB
|82
|11
|New Orleans
Saints
|Marshon
Lattimore
|CB
|82
|12
|Houston
Texans
|Deshaun
Watson
|QB
|82
|13
|Arizona
Cardinals
|Haason
Reddick
|OLB/DE
|82
|14
|Philadelphia
Eagles
|Derek
Barnett
|DE
|82
|15
|Indianapolis
Colts
|Malik
Hooker
|S
|82
|16
|Baltimore
Ravens
|Marlon
Humphrey
|CB
|82
|17
|Washington
Redskins
|Jon
Allen
|DE/DT
|81
|18
|Tennessee
Titans
|Adoree'
Jackson
|CB
|81
|19
|Tampa Bay
Buccaneers
|O.J.
Howard
|TE
|81
|20
|Denver
Bronocs
|Garrett
Bolles
|OT
|81
|21
|Detroit
Lions
|Jarrad
Davis
|LB
|81
|22
|Miami
Dolphins
|Charles
Harris
|DE
|81
|23
|New York
Giants
|Evan
Engram
|TE
|81
|24
|Oakland
Raiders
|Gareon
Conley
|CB
|81
|25
|Cleveland
Browns
|Jabrill
Peppers
|S/CB
|81
|26
|Atlanta
Falcons
|Takkarist
McKinley
|DE
|81
|27
|Buffalo
Bills
|Tre'Davious
White
|CB
|81
|28
|Dallas
Cowboys
|Taco
Charlton
|DE
|81
|29
|Cleveland
Browns
|David
Njoku
|TE
|81
|30
|Pittsburgh
Steelers
|T.J.
Watt
|DE
|81
|31
|San Francisco
49ers
|Reuben
Foster
|LB
|81
|31
|New Orleans
Saints
|Ryan
Ramczyk
|OT
|81
So , what do you think?
I certainly have my opinions, but who’s too high and who’s too low in your mind?
Let’s hear it!
*UPDATE: These are the rookies ratings just for Madden’s Ultimate Team, which might not necessarily be their overall in the game itself. They did this the year before where they just rated the prospects on draft position. Which, OK, but it’s still odd to release as such.*
——–
P.S. I’ve floated around the idea of having a “Pewter Report Madden Franchise League” for PS4 and Xbox One in the upcoming Madden 18. If any of you are interested in that, let me know!