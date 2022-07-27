News broke on Tuesday with a report that veteran wide receiver Julio Jones joining the Bucs. The signing became official on Wednesday morning when Jones arrived at AdventHealth Training Center to ink the deal. While he didn’t practice, he did make an appearance during the team’s press conference session and explained why he chose the Bucs.

“This is a great opportunity for me to be apart of something special in the Buccaneer family, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work,” Jones said.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explained the reasoning behind signing Jones on the first day of training camp.

“If you look at least year we got beat up pretty good in the wide receiver room, and we kind of limped to the finish line at the end,” Bowles said. “If you wait until midseason you are not going to get a good football player. You’re going to be grabbing guys. Jason [Licht] is very smart, and we wanted to do the smart thing and try to get a lot of depth now, so we don’t have to stumble or hit a rock on the way to trying to win some ball games. We have people that can step in that know how to play.”

Jones was asked when he started thinking about Tampa Bay as a destination after he was released by Tennessee. He explained they were a potential landing spot all along. Jones said he had discussed other options with his agent, but he told him that he wanted to play in Tampa Bay.

“Just being with a Hall of Fame quarterback here, the coaching staff here,” Jones said. “I’m from Alabama, I played in Georgia [with the Falcons] so it’s right here. My family can come see me and it’s not out of the way.”

Jones isn’t exactly sure what his role with the Bucs will be in terms of what receiver spot he will be playing. But he is excited to get to work and help the team in anyway he can.

“Just having the ability to come down here and just work,” Jones said. “To bring what I can to the team, whatever I can to the team. To help, whether it’s to mentor, my play style, whatever the case may be. Just come out here and work everyday and try to get better.”

While Jones still has to take his physical, he could practice with the team as early as Thursday morning. Jones did confirm that he is 100 percent healthy after dealing with hamstring injuries in each of the past two seasons.

“I’m healthy,” Jones said. “I’m 100 percent healthy. I don’t have any issues lingering or holding me back or anything like that.”

Bowles believes the 33-year old Jones still has a lot of football left in him.

“He’s still a good football player,” Bowles said. “We’ve got to replace Gronk’s catches. We got an extra weapon, especially in the red zone and we’re going to put him to use. It gives us a chance to be more creative with some of the things we do. We’re happy to have him.”

As far as what jersey number Jones will be wearing, the seven-time Pro Bowler said he’ll see what the Bucs have available and made it clear the number he wears doesn’t define him. Jones wore 11 in Atlanta and 2 in Tennessee last year. Backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask wear No. 11 and No. 2, respectively.

“I make the number, the number doesn’t make me,” Jones said.

