Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles aren’t fooling around. The recent additions of wide receiver Julio Jones, tight end Kyle Rudolph and the free agent signing of defensive tackle Akiem Hicks in June are proof of that.

A year ago, Licht and the Bucs were lauded for re-signing nearly all of their players from the Super Bowl LV team.

It wasn’t good enough. Despite a franchise-best 13-4 record, the Bucs lacked some serious star power in their 30-27 loss to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Injuries ravaged Tampa Bay down the stretch. Wide receivers Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson Jr., as well as right tackle Tristan Wirfs, were out. Wide receiver Antonio Brown quit on the team weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, the Bucs watched the Rams advance to the Super Bowl and win it. Los Angeles added key pieces to its roster last year in receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and pass rusher Von Miller. Those moves pushed the Rams over the top.

Lesson learned.

Licht and Bowles have retooled the Bucs’ roster this year. They’ve bolstered several positions, including receiver and tight end with the Jones and Rudolph signings. It’s Super Bowl or bust for the 2022 Buccaneers.

Jones’ Role With The Bucs

The addition of Jones gives the Bucs a ridiculous amount of veteran firepower in the receiver room. He’s expected to see time outside and in the slot as the No. 4 receiver behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. Although Godwin passed a physical and was kept off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, the Bucs will play it safe with him.

Godwin, who is recovering from a torn ACL, will be eased into practice and may not participate for the first couple of days. As a result, Jones will move into the No. 3 receiver role on the depth chart. Tampa Bay will take it easy on Jones too, as the seven-time Pro Bowler has dealt with hamstring injuries over the last two seasons. Gage is also expected to see time at both the slot receiver position and outside at flanker (Z receiver).

As much as Jones will help the Bucs in August while Godwin works his way back, the team is counting on him to help them more in January. Tampa Bay’s offense is wide receiver-driven, and in 2019 and 2021, the position was decimated with injuries.

Evans, Godwin and Scotty Miller were all on injured reserve with hamstring injuries in 2019. Last year, only Evans, Miller and Tyler Johnson were available for the Rams game. And even then, Johnson got hurt in the second half.

Addition Of Jones Puts Pressure On Other Bucs WRs

The Bucs now have 14 receivers on the roster with the addition of Jones. With Evans, Godwin, Gage and Jones assured of roster spots, there is added pressure on the other 10 receivers vying for the remaining 2-3 roster spots. Miller, Johnson and Grayson are veterans who will need to use their experience to make plays for Tom Brady. Second-year receiver Jaelon Darden and rookies Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns will need to hit the ground running and make a favorable impression in camp right off the bat.

Competition at the bottom of the receiver depth chart will be fierce.

Rudolph’s Signing Doesn’t Prohibit Gronk’s Return

Rudolph’s contract still allows the Bucs some flexibility to sign Rob Gronkowski at midseason (or earlier) if he has a change of heart and wants to un-retire. The 11-year veteran brings much-needed experience to the Bucs’ tight end room. He is expected to replace Gronkowski as a blocking tight end, but Rudolph still has some receiving ability left. Rudolph will compete with veteran Cam Brate for the starting tight end position while rookie Cade Otton develops.

Gronkowski made over $9 million in each of the last two seasons in Tampa Bay. If he’s re-signed at midseason, he’ll cost half of that.

Licht and Bowles aren’t done adding players, either. Look for the Bucs to add another veteran edge rusher in camp. That could possibly mean the return of Carl Nassib, who played in Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

And even when the 2022 season starts, this Bucs roster still won’t be finalized.