Bucs Bring Back Gholston With New Deal

While fans are hopeful the Bucs make some big splashes in free agency, the team did being back on their own, signing defensive end Will Gholston to a new deal according to a report.

#Buccaneers and DE Willian Gholston have agreed to terms on a new contract, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 6, 2017

PewterReport.com has confirmed Caplan’s report and has updated contract information. Caplan reported the deal as five years, $36.5 million in maximum money ($7.3 million avg.) with $13.5 million guaranteed. But PewterReport.com is reporting that the base of the salary is five years, $27.5 million, which is $5.5 million per year, but can reach $36.5 million from incentives for sacks and other escalators.

Gholston, who was drafted in 2013 in the fourth round, has developed into one of the NFL’s better young run-stuffing lineman. Gholston, a 2013 draft pick by the Buccaneers, has totaled 188 tackles in his four seasons with Tampa Bay, including adding 10 sacks, eight pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Despite missing the last two games of the 2016 season, Gholston led all Bucs defensive linemen in tackles with 49 and had a career-high three sacks and a forced fumble.

