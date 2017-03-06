Gholston Says Bucs Made Him An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

The traditional free agency period doesn’t officially kick off until 4 p.m. on Thursday as fans are dreaming of the likes of wide receiver DeSean Jackson joining the Bucs offense, and he and Winston teaming up to score 12 touchdowns this season.

While the addition of a talent like Jackson would most certainly add talent the Bucs roster, the Bucs defense can’t be neglected. Tampa Bay got started early on Monday with their free agency plans, agreeing to a news five-year deal with defensive end William Gholston to help continue to grow a defense that improved as 2016 went along.

The former Michigan State star couldn’t be happier to call the area home for another five seasons.

“I’m very excited. It’s an amazing day, a great day for me and my family,” Gholston said via a conference call with the Tampa Bay media on Monday. “I’m very glad to be able to spend the next five years of my career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hopefully more than that. I’m ready to go.”

Gholston, a fourth round draft pick in 2013, said it all made sense to remain a Buccaneer, adding the leadership of his defensive teammates has helped him mature as a player.

“We really went over everything, all the numbers, all the pros and cons, and I felt like Tampa came with an offer I couldn’t say no to,” Gholston said. “I love the area, love the team. I have relationships with everybody in the locker room and really respect the knowledge of all the coaches that we have.

“I came into the league a little (of a) knucklehead. I’ve matured a lot. I’ve had the opportunity to be around some guys consistently to help me grow in the locker room, like Gerald (McCoy) and Clinton (McDonald), Akeem (Spence), Lavonte (David), VJax (Vincent Jackson). Everybody has helped me grow. My play has grown as well, being around those game guys.”