Gholston Says Bucs Made Him An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

10 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    As one who has been critical of Licht’s spending habits on non priority positions, I have no problem with monies being spent on either LINE. Top OL & DL make everyone else on their side of the ball better.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    read earlier this was for around 5.5 million and incentive loaded to 7 mill a year which sounds like a good deal or both parties. Hope those incentives have to deal with Gholston improving his sack total to around 8 a season at least..

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      I hope he improves his sack totals by getting more opportunities, but sacks aren’t the sole measure of effective D-line play. They’re just more obvious. Most of us are Masters of the Obvious.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      1. 2.1.1
        Profile photo of jongruden

        jongruden

        So by going with what you just said do you prefer a Simeon Rice who was more about sacks or a William Gholston who is good vs run? Just curious? Ask me I’ll take Simeon the disrupter any day and twice on Sundays

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Defensive line cohesiveness is at least as important, if not more so, than individual player performance. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts on an effective D-line. Will is a key part of our line, and when he is on the field, the entire line plays much better, regardless of his individual stats. We really noticed a drop-off when he was out a couple games on injury. Same is true of McCoy, McDonald, and last year, Ayers and young Spence.

    Consequently, keeping Gholston is part of Licht’s strategy of building a really good defensive line. He’ll add more players over time, of course. I expect to see us draft a d-lineman in April, given that this is such a talent-laden draft class in that position. Probably not on Day 1, but I do expect a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick at DT.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 3.1
      Profile photo of jme0151

      jme0151

      One can hope we address the DL earlier in the draft.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    The BUCS seem to be fostering accountability as a standard in the locker room.
    To admit that you were a “knucklehead” to a reporter for print, well, it’s refreshing. Licht started the whole thing by admitting mistakes and fixing them. Koetter does the same thing.
    Everyone wants to follow the Patriots plan, this is how you start.
    Drd and Naples fan said it right cohesiveness and solidarity build teams. As I am writing this the BUCS just resigned Quizz.
    Stating to get some good feelings about this season.
    GO BUCS

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of plopes808

      plopes808

      I haven’t seen anything on resigning Quizz yet but I’m hoping this is true. I’ve been waiting on a few resignings, Quizz and Gholston were at the top of that list. Still hoping to see McDougald, Conte, and Akeem Spence resigned as well.

      Like others have said, cohesiveness builds strong teams

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      1. 4.1.1
        Profile photo of chetthevette

        chetthevette

        Had an ESPN update about it. Fingers crossed.
        GO BUCS

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of Dude

    Dude

    This is a good signing. If you looked at Gholston’s numbers compared to Calais Campbell’s first four years they are very comparable when you take out the sack totals. Don’t get me wrong, sacks are important and I think Gholston will eventually come into his own with them. But it’s good to see his numbers in the other areas being comparable to a player of Campbell’s caliber. I also like it when a team decides to keep their own draft picks. It’s a good sign of their faith in a players growth.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version