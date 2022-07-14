Bucs center Ryan Jensen has developed a reputation for being one of the NFL’s best centers. It’s why he signed the type of contract he did this offseason. And it’s why he earned a spot on ESPN’s list of the Top 10 interior offensive linemen entering 2022.

Jensen, who turns 31 in a few weeks, has been a major factor in the success of Tampa Bay’s offensive line over the last couple of years. His toughness and brawling style of play makes him a guy who opposing defensive linemen hate playing against. So, it stands to reason that he finds himself at No. 6 on this top 10 list, which is compiled through a survey of executives, coaches, scouts and players around the league.

Jensen’s highest ranking was No. 2, while his lowest came outside the top 10. Landing at No. 6 after only being an honorable mention last year is quite the jump. Plus, he was the highest-ranked center, with the next closest being Jason Kelce at No. 8.

No one can say Jensen’s place isn’t deserved. The Buccaneer offensive line has done a great job protecting Tom Brady over the last two years, and the veteran center has been the anchor of those efforts. Not to mention, he played through a torn hip flexor early last season.

Here’s what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote about Jensen’s ranking:

Jensen wasn’t a major factor in the voting over the past two years, stuck in honorable mention status. But this year, he outdistanced all centers by a wide margin.

“I think he’s the best center in football,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

As an NFC offensive coach added, “He’s wild as s—. Every play, he’s talking and playing physically to back it up.”

Jensen’s metrics aren’t outrageous. His 92.4% pass block win rate was No. 23 among centers last year, and his run block win rate was No. 27 at 62.5%. He had five penalties against and recorded a 69.9 rating from Pro Football Focus. But it’s the attitude and physicality that sets him apart.

“The last two years, his game has taken off,” a recently retired Pro Bowl offensive lineman said. “His explosion in the passing game really stands out. He sets a tone for the entire team.”