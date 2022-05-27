It’s the offseason and Bucs news can be a bit slow this time of year. But we’ve unearthed this gem from Ryan Jensen taking part in the OL Mastermind class a couple of years ago. The tweet about Jensen from Duke Manyweather comes from 2019, but it’s still relevant today and sheds some light on the mentality the Pro Bowler plays with.

“I play a little bit like a psycho,” Jensen said. “It’s just the way I’ve always played the game.”

Jensen said his “nasty, finishing” style of play began in college at Northern Colorado, back when he was an undersized left tackle.

“If you put your will on somebody and decide how they’re going to play the game, it changes them,” Jensen said.

The 30-year old Jensen re-signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. He signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Bucs, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

In the video, Jensen recalls playing against Carolina and hitting a player under the chin on a stunt. When the Panthers called the same stunt later in the game, the looping defensive lineman backed away from Jensen instead.

Watch the entire Jensen clip right here. Notice that current Bucs right guard Shaq Mason was seated behind Jensen years ago during this class.

