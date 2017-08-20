Bucs Camp MVP 8-20: Winston Special On And Off The Field

The PewterReport.com staff will choose a daily Bucs Camp MVP during Tampa Bay’s 2017 training camp based on that player’s performance. Visit PewterReport.com daily to find out which player is named the Bucs Camp MVP.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston doesn’t always have great practice days. Some are mediocre and uneventful, but you never see Winston dragging or appear as if he would rather be any place other than on the field. As the leader of the offense, Winston knows everything from his play, to his body language, affects his teammates.

Then there are some days when he has a little extra pep in his step – and in his passes. While the practice as a whole wasn’t what head coach Dirk Koetter wanted to see, as evidenced by his team being made to run gassers in the late morning heat, Winston delivered one of his better days in camp with some nice throws including a great deep ball to DeSean Jackson.



Winston and his tight ends were also displaying a nice chemistry after a subpar Saturday. Winston and Cam Brate have been solid all training camp, but the Winston to rookie O.J. Howard connection is improving as well.

If OJ Howard runs this route one-on-one, the defense loses – every time. pic.twitter.com/wMuMjtEpUs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 20, 2017



But maybe even more impressive was after two hours in the grueling sun, Winston and a number of teammates spent over 30 minutes working with the Special Olympics athletes in what has been an annual training camp tradition. It was hard to tell who was having more fun, Winston or the athletes.



Winston spoke to the media about the chance to work with the Special Olympics on sunday.

“They actually got a chance to come out to my camp that was held here in Tampa, and getting to see familiar faces was awesome,” Winston said. “It’s amazing what the Bucs do with Special Olympics every year, get those athletes out here, to come out here and play and have fun. You see pure joy on their faces and I just love it. It brings a huge smile to my face.

“… but with those kids you would never even know that… they were battling something, because their spirit, their energy, it’s very infectious. More importantly, it lets us know, ‘Why are we complaining so much?’ It really condemns us because they go through so much but they continue to put a smile on their face, they continue to persevere every single day.”