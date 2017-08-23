Bucs Camp MVP 8-23: Godwin’s Second Camp Wind

The PewterReport.com staff will choose a daily Bucs Camp MVP during Tampa Bay’s 2017 training camp based on that player’s performance. Visit PewterReport.com daily to find out which player is named the Bucs Camp MVP.

From the first day of training camp rookie Chris Godwin looked like the steal of the Bus draft. While the top three spots were already determined (Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries) Godwin, a third-round pick from Penn State looked like a polished veteran, and was making it difficult to be kept off the field. Godwin hasn’t had any stellar preseason games, and perhaps had cooled off somewhat in camp as the daily grind has hit even the veterans hard.

But just when you thought he had slipped back into typical rookie mode, Godwin found a second camp wind and was easily the standout player on the field during Wednesday’s Bucs practice.

Looks like Chris Godwin is playing Mike Evans' role in more that just a starting spot #OneHand pic.twitter.com/9m1Zb5jqfR — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 23, 2017

Head coach Dirk Koetter praised Godwin’s day on Wednesday.

“He looked good. Mike was out today so Chris got to work with the first group and he’s had a couple quieter days, because he hasn’t gotten many opportunities, so it was good to see him get some chances with Jameis.”

Godwin reminded us that, despite a few quiet days of practice, and even a few quiet preseason games, Godwin’s talent hasn’t gone anywhere.

He’ll likely start for Evans on Saturday, and will most likely start again for the last preseason game.