Bucs Pewter Nation Podcast Ep 26: Winston is MJ, Mariota is Kobe

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.
In this week’s episode of the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema recap the final days of Bucs training camp practice heading into the team’s third preseason game this Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. Scott also dives into why he thinks Winston is MJ and Mariota is Kobe.