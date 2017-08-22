Bucs Roster Shuffle: Veteran CB Waived; Long Snapper Added

The fluidity of the Bucs roster situation in training camp continued on Tuesday as the team announced that they have signed long snapper Andrew DePaola and waived (injured) cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah.

DePaola (6-2, 230) spent the past three seasons (2014-16) with the Buccaneers, playing in all 48 games, registering eight special teams tackles. DePaola suffered an ACL injury in the season finale against the Panthers. The Buccaneers signed Garrison Sanborn, formerly of Florida State as the team’s long snapper where he has played throughout training camp and the preseason.

Adjei-Barimah played in 23 games, with eight starts, over the past two seasons with Tampa Bay, recording 62 tackles, three passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Adjei-Barimah came into training camp to compete for the starting nickel corner spot, in addition to getting reps on the outside, backing up starters veteran Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves.

Adjei-Barimah was suspended for four games in 2016 for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, but never saw the field after being eligible due to an injury. He came back healthy in the offseason and was expected to be a prominent contributor in the secondary, but suffered a patella injury in a non-contact drill earlier this month in camp.

To supplement the loss of Adjei-Barimah to injury the Bucs added cornerbacks Vernon Harris and Mariel Cooper over the last two weeks for camp depth.

–Part of this report is courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department