Kicked In The Gut: Bucs Fall To Pats 19-14

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

12 Comments

  1. 1

    lordnlkon

    Folk better be gone.

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 1.1

      California Buc

      That was a horrible performance…bring someone in please

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      1. 1.1.1

        Brohande

        He should be cut tonight. There is no excuse for the amount of kicks he’s missed in the past 4 days. The kicking game almost cost us the giants game (by a miracle). It definitely cost us the game tonight. He makes those kicks.. we win.

        +3
        0
        Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
        Please wait...
  2. 2

    JustaBuc

    I can’t believe this sh*t, I’m legit so mad over seeing this game. How is kicking so effing hard to nail down on this team? Even if Folk was just mediocre, this game was won.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    matador

    Folk caved for certain but as a team, and sorry but JW in particular, we looked half baked out there. Sloppy, erratic play. Not sure we deserved to win this game even though we could have if Folk didn’t have the yips. We need to play under command the entire game, way too many forced ‘slinging it’ throws.

    I actually like the coaching staff and think we’ll get there, but our QB needs another 2-3 years of seasoning. Bucs fan since ’76 I’m willing to wait but realize the knuckle dragging crewe will cry mutiny if they haven’t already and wring their hands about why we aren’t going to the SB with our young, immature but improving QB and a roster that as I’ve said for a long time now has no proven quality depth at multiple important positions. Take a breath folks, this is a marathon not a sprint…

    +2
    -1
    Rating: +1. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    macabee

    Ok, I get missing the 56 yarder, But the other two missed field goal attempts would have won this game. Somebody needs to explain why after the first touchdown we stopped running the ball. Given all the injuries I’m looking for a way to be forgiving, but we’re not going to win many games if we can’t get a more effective pass rush and the secondary improves – goes hand in hand. There were bright spots but too few to rationalize this loss. All things considered, we shoulda won this game!!!

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 4.1

      California Buc

      The pass rush improved tonight, even if it was a battered down pats OL

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  5. 5

    Horse

    Well we loss. Time to find another field goal kicker, play more aggressive defense, call a better offensive game as it sucked. Enjoy your 10 days off and fine a way to come back ready to win win win. Go Bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  6. 6

    seat26

    We found a way to lose to Super Bowl Champions. On paper, should have been expected, but losing by missing 3 kicks, and Winston taking forever to get into the game? Oh crap. Here we go again with the Kicker. Pats did what we knew they would do. Even with a lackluster Defense, they concentrated on Evans and he came away with 49 yds. Lets get a new Kicker and move on. Winston needs to get back to peak form.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  7. 7

    Buccaneerblood1

    Yea this kicking is ridiculous. And the play calling. Winston missed a couple key throws yes and was 24-42 but thats also with a game plan that was just crap with no commitment to the run. And there were quite a few drops as well. Most notably the perfect throw to Brate in the endzone. He holds onto that the Bucs win in spite of a horrid kicker…

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  8. 8

    BucWill13

    It does not matter how much Talent these Bucs bring in. They are Mental Midgets. IN essence all they can do is Talk the Talk, can never Walk the Walk. Every Single Game some player resorts to nothingness. I honestly think this Bucs team has more overall talent than the late 90s, early 00s Bucs. Yet NONE can even come close to the Work Ethic those Bucs had. These Bucs are Soft, Weak, and Timid. Once the season is over I am sure they will dangle that “Potential” stuff, but it is all meaningless.

    All that talk before the season, before this game, and this is what they produce? What a Joke. They remind me of some guy who KNOWS they cannot win the Fight, starts a Fight, then acts with just enough effort to convince others they “Might” have won. Pathetic.

    Fact is the ONLY problem with this team is they Refuse to put the Work in it takes to win Consistently in the NFL.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  9. 9

    GoldsonAges

    If Folk had made one FG I would have won $100. Get rid if the bum

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version