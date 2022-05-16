The Bucs have made it clear that they intend on starting rookie Logan Hall at defensive tackle this year. Hall, the first of two second-round picks, will be playing the 3-technique tackle position that Ndamukong Suh has played for the last three years.

During that span, Suh started all 49 regular season games in Tampa Bay, notching 112 tackles and 14.5 sacks. Suh also recovered five fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and forced a fumble. He helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV where he had 1.5 sacks against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But with Suh turning 35 and not being able to run like he used to, Tampa Bay wanted a younger, more athletic defensive tackle lined up next to Vita Vea. Hall is excited to play next to the Pro Bowl nose tackle.

“I’m fired up,” Hall said. “He can eat all the blocks, get all of the attention and I’ll go get sacks. I’m really thrilled about that – he’s a good football player.”

Hall Is Up To 290 Pounds

Hall realizes he has big shoes to fill, and has gotten bigger in order to fill them. It was reported that weighed 265 pounds at Houston last year where he notched six sacks. Hall said he was actually a bit bigger, and has added even more weight working out this offseason.

“I was 270 this last season,” Hall said. “I’m about 290 right now. I’m still moving really well. I still feel good. When we actually get pads on and things start moving a little bit quicker I’ll see. I’ll let that be the judge on if I need to gain or lose weight.”

While Hall isn’t as big as the 313-pound Suh, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound rookie compares favorably size-wise to former Bucs first-round pick Gerald McCoy. As a rookie, the 6-foot-4 McCoy weighed 295 pounds.

“You walk up to him, he’s a big man,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “I rarely look up to anybody. With him being 6-foot-6 and me being 6-foot-2, I really have to snap my neck to actually look up at him.

“it’s very rare you can get a 6-foot-6 [defensive] lineman these days. They all move to the offensive line. If you can get a prototype, Calais Campbell-type, Will Gholston-type – a guy that can bat down balls and is still athletic enough to do all the things you need him to do – you want the length.”

Hall Takes Over At 3-Technique DT

Hall is excited about getting the opportunity to step in as a starter and contribute right away.

“I’m just trying to fulfill whatever role I’m given,” Hall said. “Obviously if I’m going to be a starter, I’m going to try to obtain that.

“As far as I know right now I’m going to be at 3-technique. After having conversations with Coach Bowles I made it known I can play other positions and he recognized that. In this first year, I would think that I’m a 3-technique.”

While Hall is replacing one Bucs star at 3-tech, he’s wearing the jersey number of another. Jason Pierre-Paul, an outside linebacker in Tampa Bay, wore No. 90 from 2018-22. The Bucs drafted edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round last year and are moving on from the 33-year old Paul, who is coming off a torn rotator cuff.

“They asked me what number do I want, and I said, ‘What number do you have in the 90s?’” Hall said. “That’s a great number, so I wasn’t unhappy about it at all.”

Bowles has been impressed with his first glimpse at Hall during the team’s rookie mini-camp.

“He’s a very humble guy, but he works hard,” Bowles said. “He worked very hard and that showed [Friday]. Obviously it was shorts and a t-shirt, but we like the hard work in him. He puts in the work and he puts in the time and I like that about him.”