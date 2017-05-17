Bucs DE Smith Signs RFA Tender

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

7 Comments

  1
    Profile photo of drewgrif

    drewgrif

    misspelling quiet NOT quite

  2
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    Glad he is back. If he is healthy we are in good shape at DE.

  3
    Profile photo of e

    e

    Jacquies should benefit from new lineup on the defensive front. I wouldn’t be surprised if he cracked double digits this year and then look out for that big contract!

  4
    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    I figure SF was just kicking the tires. They are going no where this year. Next year, they will probably sign Kurt Cousin and try and make a run. They now know Smith’s interest and about how much he will cost next year.

  5
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    J Smith can really help the pass rush if his knees hold up.

  6
    Profile photo of martinii

    martinii

    Wouldn’t it be great if J.Smith, Sweezy, and Martin could return Healthy for the full 2017 season. (considering Martin will be out for 3 games)

  7
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    Smith is good for 8-10 sacks easy if he can stay healthy all 16 games. D line has more talent now. Love to see him and Spence on the ends in passing downs.

