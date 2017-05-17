Bucs DE Smith Signs RFA Tender

Back on April 17th, the Buccaneers announced that CB Jude Adjei-Barimah, TE Cameron Brate, LB Adarius Glanton and WRs Adam Humphries and Freddie Martino signed their exclusive rights contracts, and QB Ryan Griffin signed his restricted free agent contract.

But one name was missing from that list that should have been on there: defensive end Jacquies Smith.

Previously Smith had been approached by the San Francisco 49ers about signing with them instead of signing his RFA tender with the Bucs, but that would have cost the 49ers more money and would have given the Buccaneers a draft pick.

Since then, it’s been quite on both fronts. But, in some breaking news, PewterReport.com has confirmed that Smith has indeed now signed his tender and will be with the Buccaneers this season.

In his two healthy seasons with the Bucs, Smith recorded 6.5 and 7 sacks, respectively, in 2014 and 2015. He missed almost the entire 2016 season due to a torn ACL, but should be ready to go by training camp along side Noah Spence.