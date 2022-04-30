The Bucs have drafted LSU edge rusher Andre Anthony with their seventh round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Anthony was taken 248th overall.

As a pass rusher, Anthony has a solid rip move to use when facing an opposing blocker. He’s lengthy as well, which helps out with the move. Unfortunately, he only played in a three games due to a season ending knee injury last year.

Because of that he only had a limited amount of games and snaps on defense to really show what else he’s capable of on the field. With that said, he did record 3.5 sacks in three games.

Playing four years for the Tigers, Anthony played in a total of 21 games. In that time he recorded 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. His most productive year came in 2020, when Anthony racked up 5.5 sacks.

In the small sample size that Anthony had last year before his injury, he had highlight play as he scored a touchdown by recovering a fumble on a scoop and score. Oddly enough his touchdown was against Central Michigan, where he played against Bucs second round pick Luke Goedeke.

Anthony lists in at 6’3 and 251 pounds. He ran a 4.69 40-yard dash. The Draft Network’s Carmen Vitali says that Anthony is a tough and high character guy that is a very intelligent player.

'Great, great kid!' is how LSU DE Andre Anthony was just described to me. He's a high-character prospect on top of how tough and intelligent he is. Looks like he'll fit right in with the Bucs & their OLB corps. Tampa Bay's 2022 draft class is now complete. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) April 30, 2022

The Bucs have great starters at outside linebacker with Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Behind that is Anthony Nelson, who is in a contract year after a productive season. Anthony can compete with Cam Gill for the fourth outside linebacker position. His best chances of making the roster will be through special teams, but there’s room for development as a pass rusher.