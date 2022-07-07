For all the praise that Bucs rookie Rachaad White has gotten in the last few months, there’s been one criticism: Not everyone is in love with the fact that he’s wearing No. 29 on his uniform.

Due to the amount of players on the Bucs’ roster, there weren’t too many jersey number options to choose from when White was drafted. Did he choose his number, or was there not really another choice? We asked him during his appearance on Tuesday’s Pewter Report Podcast.

“I just kind of had to play the hand I was dealt,” White said. “Right now, the Bucs’ roster is kind of filled and there’s a lot of guys there. A lot of numbers were taken.”

But what about after training camp? That’s when cuts happen and the roster gets trimmed down. White wore No. 3 at Arizona State, but that currently belongs to kicker Ryan Succop. White would prefer a single digit number, however, good things come to those who wait.

“Honestly, it’s not end all, be all,” White said. “Do I want like a single digit? Yeah. That’s my goal and things like that. Would I take No. 3? Yeah, any day of the week. That’s my number, but in due time, in due time. At the end of the day, I know my time will come when it’s time for me. I can’t complain about No. 29 or just having any kind of jersey, 29 is a good jersey. I feel like I’m going to make anything look good.”

You can watch White’s entire appearance on the Pewter Report Podcast here.