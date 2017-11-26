Bucs at Falcons: Most Disappointing

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

  1. 1

    Bucnut2

    Mark- TOTALLY agree but how can you leave Mike Evans off the list? He dropped 2 first half TD’s?

    1. 1.1

      Mark Cook

      I could have added a few players, with Evans being one, and really one that really needed to be on the list was Pamphile with two penalties and maybe even worse, getting destroyed on the fourth down play that forced Fitz to not get enough on the pass.

      1. 1.1.1

        Bucnut2

        Agree on Pamphile as well but Evans is supposed to be elite. Those were catches that VERY good receivers make.

    2. 1.2

      Hit55Fan

      that first TD drop was a great play by the DB. slow motion doesnt give the DB enough credit there.

  2. 2

    bucballer

    Welcome back…Coach Gruden!

    1. 2.1

      Bucnut2

      I ONLY want Gruden IF we hire someone like Polian to head football operations. Gruden was a TERRIBLE talent evaluator.

      1. 2.1.1

        Hit55Fan

        Im keeping licht and pairing him with gruden.. Licht has put a GREAT team together.. the coaching has failed this team. Gruden won with much worse.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Kin Walden

          Licht–great? He miffed on Calais Campbell, he took Aguayo as a 2nd rounder, he took vh3 #11 overall. Honestly he has failed the Bucs. What was the point of takin OJ Howard–he was not even targeted in 1st half–they never use Howard and Brate together so we could of been better off drafting for need not player. So many mistakes by Koetter and Mike Smith every game especially today. Humiliating to be a Buc fan.

    2. 2.2

      Jlog

      Gruden will ask too for too much money with Winston as our guy. I can’t stress enough Gruden distaste for inconsistent improvising QB’s. Gruden is set he can easily afford to wait for the opportunity of his liking.

  3. 3

    Lawdy

    Koetter and Smith should be fired immediately, they’re not worth a shit.

    1. 3.1

      Kin Walden

      certainly fired by the end of the season I think Jameis would be better off with a new playcaller

  4. 4

    surferdudes

    I’ve been clubbed for saying this before, trade Evans this off season, he is no J.Jones. We have his replacement in Godwin. I’m not giving him big money, drops too many balls, does not have top end speed. No YAC from him at all, all season. Same with Brate, trade him, spent the 19th pick on his replacement. Not giving him big money either. Have to many holes to fill on this team, can’t afford to spend cap money on those two with their counterparts already on board at a far cheaper rate. Dirk Koetter’s play calling has left much to be desired all year. Today was just the cherry on top. Loved Fitz’s grit today, but with Jameis’s shoulder, and possible suspension, it’s time to see what we have in Griffin. Most disappointing? This whole season.

  5. 5

    drdneast

    Gee bucballer, I think that is what Mark Cook has been lobbying for the last few weeks.
    Sorry, I’m not on board.
    He’s supposed to be the great QB guru but he went for the Caddy instead of Aaron Rogers.
    He has a chance to romance Drew Brees but didn’t even take a look at him. Why? We had Chris Simms, of course.
    Then there was a slew of draft choices that all went belly up.
    Of course there were also the inconsistent up and down seasons.
    If anyone is to blame for this loss and the other ones its Licht for not drafting a true DL for the last three seasons and Mike Smith for these wacky schemes he is trying to run out there. As I remember it, Pewter was pushing for the Bucs to draft a DB, one Hargreaves in particular, not a DL.
    Overall I would have to say Licht called a pretty good game. He’s not the one who dropped the two TD passes or blew blocks, hold and commit illegal motion. All in one game.
    While I’m at it, it’s time to get off the Donovan Smith hater bandwagon.
    If you want to get rid of the worst OL, say goodbye to Kevin Pamphille. I don’t care what PFF says, he is this teams worst OL.
    He might be a good backup, but he is no starter.

  6. 6

    Amo

    I have no issue with trading Evans. Questionable hands. The o-line needs a complete overhaul. I would move Marpet back to guard and trade OL from Wisconsin, Iowa and Stanford. I don’t want to see Doug Martin on this team next year. On the defensive side of the ball, we need DE (DUH) and cornerback help. This sucks.

  7. 7

    bucballer

    Hey dad East… I believe u meant “ Koetter called a good game”… I disagree! Got away from the run when it was working and then calls pass at 4th and 1… when it should have been a run. Don’t we have a jumbo package with McCoy or McDonald in at FB ala The Fridge? I believe this offense should be much more productive giving the talent they have. 3 and 6 point in the first half games r just ugly. I like how Fitz gets the ball out quickly… although he missed several throws today. That and the couple of drops did not help. We have no juice… no hype… just boring to watch… clearly, I think Koetter has lost this team! Will Gruden help… I don’t know… he will bring juice, hype, and put fans back in the stands! A big decision looms with Jamesis… is he a 20-25 mil a year QB… I want him to be… I just don’t believe that he is… im just saying

  8. 8

    Horse

    Mark, you called out the problems; Koetter & Smith. We all were fooled on last season herorics by the players and realize now it was despite Koetter and Smith play calling. After watching this game I’m okay with Licht staying another year, but Koetter and Smith need to go. they both had chances and really blew it. I’m for hiring a OC or DC as Head Coach from consistent winning NFL teams!!!! I know the Glazers are probably frustrated too, so please, move to another advisory group!

  9. 9

    Kin Walden

    I think you diagnosed the problem perfectly. What was the point of the selection of OJ Howard–him and Brate are never used at the same time–so we really did not need another tight end. Koetter and Mike Smith are hugely disappointing.

