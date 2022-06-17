Bucs rookie defensive tackle Logan Hall is a big man. He’s downright massive, really, standing at 6-foot-6. Recently, he said he is up to 290 pounds. That size – mixed with his speed and athleticism – made him the perfect player for Tampa Bay. That’s why he was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 Draft.
Because of his frame, Hall drew plenty of comparisons to longtime Buc Will Gholston leading up to the draft. Now, the two are teammates, working alongside each other in Todd Bowles’ defense. They’re both prototypical defensive ends in Bowles’ 3-4 scheme, and the fact that Gholston has been there and done that can only help the rookie.
Not to mention, the Buccaneer defensive front is full of size. Following last week’s mini-camp, Hall said he can learn a lot from guys in the room that are as big as he is.
“I have a lot of appreciation coming into this scheme and just this program having guys that are like me. I don’t really see guys like me,” Hall said. “Being able to watch them and learn from them, and kind of see how they move and what they do to win, see what they’re having success with. I can learn a lot – not even when they are talking but whenever they’re playing, I can watch and learn from them because we’re similar in size.”
Tampa Bay’s defensive line might be the biggest in the NFL. The Bucs also have Vita Vea (6-foot-4, 347 pounds) and Akiem Hicks (6-foot-5, 324 pounds) in their starting rotation. There’s plenty of length, power and athleticism between Hall, Gholston, Vea and Hicks. There’s no doubt that such a combination can prove extremely fruitful for the Bucs in 2022 and beyond.
As Hall continues to learn from his teammates – as well as Hall of Famer and Bucs Ring of Honor member Warren Sapp – he’ll come to understand how he can use his size and speed to beat NFL offensive linemen. Maybe that lofty goal of six sacks as a rookie will end up within his reach.