Bucs rookie defensive tackle Logan Hall is a big man. He’s downright massive, really, standing at 6-foot-6. Recently, he said he is up to 290 pounds. That size – mixed with his speed and athleticism – made him the perfect player for Tampa Bay. That’s why he was drafted with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 Draft.

Because of his frame, Hall drew plenty of comparisons to longtime Buc Will Gholston leading up to the draft. Now, the two are teammates, working alongside each other in Todd Bowles’ defense. They’re both prototypical defensive ends in Bowles’ 3-4 scheme, and the fact that Gholston has been there and done that can only help the rookie.

Not to mention, the Buccaneer defensive front is full of size. Following last week’s mini-camp, Hall said he can learn a lot from guys in the room that are as big as he is.