Much has been made about Bucs running back Leonard Fournette gaining weight this offseason. Just months after signing a lucrative three-year contract extension worth $7 million per year, Fournette showed up to Bucs mini-camp weighing reportedly close to 260 pounds. The Bucs’ roster lists Fournette at 228 pounds, but that hasn’t been his actual weight since he entered the NFL Draft in 2017.

He played at 235-240 pounds last year and is closer to that weight entering camp. Fournette has been working out over the summer and slimmed down to a reported 245 pounds, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was pleased with Fournette’s conditioning when the team took the field for the first training camp practice on Wednesday.

“Leonard looked good,” Bowles said. “I don’t know too many players that are going to stay in shape year-round – as long as they’re in shape in training camp. He ran great in the testing yesterday. He was explosive, he’s quick and we’re happy with him.”

The Bucs plan on running the ball more in 2022 and drafted Rachaad White to press Fournette for playing time. Fournette ran for 812 yards, a 4.5-yard average and eight touchdowns in 2021. Even if they don’t emphasize the run game, Fournette proved to be a three-down back last year. He caught 69 passes for 454 yards and a pair of scores.

“I feel like he’s in great shape right now,” Bowles said. “You don’t want to come into camp in tip-top shape. You want to get into even better shape – playing shape – as you get into camp. So, naturally, he’s going to drop four or five pounds. Not just him, but we have several guys like that. As far as running the ball and playing in games, he can play right now.”