The Bucs opened their 2022 training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center under blue skies, temperatures in the 80s and breezy conditions. Every player on the roster reported for training camp, and Wednesday’s practice was held in helmets, jerseys and shorts. Full pads start next week.

No Godwin, No Jones As Bucs Open Camp

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin passed his physical and avoided being placed on the PUP list (physically unable to perform). But the team is holding him out of practice until he’s fully healthy.

“Chris has been working like crazy,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s getting better every day. We don’t have a timetable yet. But when he comes out we’ll be happy to have him. He’s a diligent worker and we’re pleased with where he is.”

The reason why he was not placed on the PUP list is because those players cannot have any interaction with fellow players or coaches while rehabbing their injuries. Godwin can partake in walk-thrus and individual drills (when he’s ready) because he’s not on the PUP list.

New Bucs receiver Julio Jones was also not a participant at Wednesday’s practice. Jones flew in to Tampa late last night and signed his contract Wednesday morning. He’s scheduled to take his physical Wednesday afternoon and should be at Thursday’s practice.

“I think it’s very crucial to get on the same page as the quarterback,” Bowles said. “We’ll see about the reps as he goes, but he can get on the same page, and I know he’s a pro and he’s a heck of a guy, just talking to him out there and playing against him. If we can get him on the same page, you don’t have to spell anybody. If Mike [Evans] and Chris come out and Russ [Gage] and Julio go in, or if we run three-wides or four-wides or whatever we do over there, it’s an added luxury.

“And we still have young guys that can still play that have got to compete, too, so we have a lot of competition this camp, probably more than we’ve had since I’ve been here. When you become a good team, you’re going to have a lot of competition so there’s going to be some tough decisions to be made.”

Brady Makes A Dazzling Debut

Quarterback Tom Brady is back – with a vengeance. Brady, who will soon be turning 45, un-retired on the eve of free agency, opting to play a 23rd season in the NFL. He came out guns blazing in the first part of practice. It didn’t take him long to dial up the first highlight reel play on Wednesday. Brady threw a perfectly thrown deep bomb to Breshad Perriman. Brady’s throw was right on the money, hitting Perriman in stride as he blew past free safety Logan Ryan.

Brady also threw a nice out route to Mike Evans. He also threw strikes to tight end Cam Brate and wide receivers Cyril Grayson, Jr. and Scotty Miller. The top four receiver spots claimed by Evans, Godwin, Gage and Jones. That means the remaining 10 receivers on the roster are vying for the remaining two or three spots on the depth chart. All of the receivers shined early in practice, feeling the pressure of the Jones signing.

The second-best highlight worthy play behind the Brady-Perriman connection was a beautiful TD catch by Grayson. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw a perfect strike in the red zone. Grayson beat rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum to the ball in the back corner of the end zone where he made a one-handed touchdown catch.

In the 11-on-11 hurry up portion of practice it’s clear Brady has tremendous trust in Brate. Targeting him twice for completions. One of which came with three defenders in close coverage. Though the drive didn’t end with the results Brady was looking for as he clocked the ball under pressure from the ups starting front seven.

Gabbert took the second-team reps, but second-year quarterback Kyle Trask may have gotten just as many reps – albeit with the third team. One of Trask’s best throws actually resulted in a dropped pass from Kaylon Geiger, a rookie receiver out of Texas Tech. Geiger was wide open down the field and Trask’s 40-yard strike hit him right in the hands before hitting the ground.

Defense Will Be Challenged To Play Better

Bowles’ defense was under siege early in practice on Wednesday, but rebounded in the final 30 minutes of practice. Linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David, who started at inside linebacker after rebounding from a Lisfranc foot injury, both broke up passes. Reserve linebacker K.J. Britt also looks like he made strides from a year ago.

The Bucs depth at outside linebacker has been questioned all offseason but perhaps Anthony Nelson, who is coming off a career year, can put those concerns to rest. The fourth year edge rusher picked up right where he left off with two would-be sacks on the day. Elijah Ponder also got into the mix with a potential sack as well if things were live. All three came against the Bucs second unit offensive line and on Gabbert.

The Tampa Bay defense also made a few plays on the ball. Ryan broke up a deep Brady pass to Miller near the goal line. Cornerback Carlton Davis III came away with the interception off a deflection. Reserve safety Troy Warner picked off Trask to end practice. The No. 3 QB threw an ill-advised pass into double coverage.

The Bucs defense will need to play better at the start of practice on Thursday.

Punt Return Carousel

The Bucs are opening up the competition for the punt return duties this year. Jaelon Darden remains the current favorite to retain his job as Tampa Bay’s return specialist. But it was clear the team wanted to add more candidates to the mix. Rookie running back Rachaad White fielded punts, along with Geiger, Darden, Gage, Grayson, Kameron Brown, Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns.

In what will surely be an interesting camp battle to watch, Ryan Succop was up first in the competition for the Bucs kicking job. Succop was a perfect seven for seven on his kicks. However, it’s worth noting that none of the kicks attempted were longer than 36 yards. Jose Borregales will likely get his opportunity to showcase his leg and consistency in tomorrow’s session.

– J.C. Allen contributed to this report