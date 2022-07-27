Crisis averted! Bucs running back Leonard Fournette reported to camp weighing a reported 245 pounds.

Fournette, who was reportedly close to 260 pounds during the mandatory mini-camp in early June, weighed in about 10-15 pounds lighter after working out hard this summer. He shared several workout videos on social media during the past six weeks.

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed broke the news on Twitter, and Pewter Report confirmed it.

#Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette was back down to 245 pounds when he reported to camp today, per source. Veteran RB is back in shape. Crisis averted. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 26, 2022

The Bucs have Fournette’s weight listed at 228 pounds, but that was the weight he came out of LSU weighing. Most draft prospects try to cut weight during pre-draft training to run faster.

Team sources have said Fournette weighed between 235-240 pounds last year when he rushed for over 800 yards before a late-season hamstring injury sidelined him for the last few weeks of the season. Fournette used that productive season to earn a new, three-year, $21 million contract extension.

So at 245 pounds, Fournette is now close to what he weighed last year. By the time the start of the 2022 season rolls around on September 11 at Dallas in Week 1, Fournette seems destined to shed a few more pounds in the August heat.

Nose tackle Vita Vea also shed some weight over the summer and reportedly looked great at the team weigh-in on Tuesday on the eve of training camp.