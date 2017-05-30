Bucs To Induct Late Owner Glazer, Gruden Into Ring Of Honor

It has been announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will induct induct late owner, Malcolm Glazer, and Super Bowl coach, Jon Gruden, into their Ring of Honor in 2017.

Glazer will be honored at halftime of the Thursday night game on October 5th versus the Patriots, and Tampa Bay will honor Gruden at halftime of the Monday Night Football game on December 18th versus the Falcons.

Glazer will become the tenth member of the Ring of Honor, while Gruden will be the eleventh – and the second head coach. The two Buccaneers icons will join Lee Roy Selmon, McKay, Jimmie Giles, Paul Gruber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Doug Williams and, most recently, John Lynch as their names will be etched around the field of Raymond James Stadium for as long as the team will play there.