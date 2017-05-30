Bucs To Induct Late Owner Glazer, Gruden Into Ring Of Honor

Jon Gruden and Malcolm Glazer – Photo by: Getty Images
It has been announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will induct induct late owner, Malcolm Glazer, and Super Bowl coach, Jon Gruden, into their Ring of Honor in 2017.
Glazer will be honored at halftime of the Thursday night game on October 5th versus the Patriots, and Tampa Bay will honor Gruden at halftime of the Monday Night Football game on December 18th versus the Falcons.
Glazer will become the tenth member of the Ring of Honor, while Gruden will be the eleventh – and the second head coach. The two Buccaneers icons will join Lee Roy Selmon, McKay, Jimmie Giles, Paul Gruber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Doug Williams and, most recently, John Lynch as their names will be etched around the field of Raymond James Stadium for as long as the team will play there.
Glad to see Gruden get in before Dungy. Dungy was a good coach, but many people say that Gruden won with Dungy’s team, which is not true. There were 27 different players on the 2002 squad that were not here in 2001. And on top of that many believe Sapp, Brooks and Lynch were drafted by Dungy. All 3 were drafted by Sam Wyche. I know I might get beat up by some for this, but facts are facts. Dungy helped turn this team around and did have a hand in our Super Bowl run, but he could never get over that hump.
