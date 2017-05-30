Bucs’ WR Jackson: Winston’s Not Just Barking, He’s Working

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston has spent nearly every day since he was drafted by Tampa Bay impressing most who have come in contact with him.

Count veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson as another one who likes what he has seen so far from Tampa Bay’s young signal caller.

“I think his mentality, first off,” Jackson said recently following an OTA practice. “He has a strong mentality and he’s a worker. He’s one of the guys out there, he is a big-time vocal guy. If someone is not doing something right, he is going to get at them. So, as that being your franchise quarterback, that is the first thing you would need in a quarterback. A vocal guy and someone that is not too shy to speak their mind and if you see a guy that is not doing something right, tell them about it.

“(And) it’s not like he’s just barking and not showing. He’s out there actually barking and he’s working. He’s one of the first out there. He’s going to be running around from drill to drill. His excitement, his camaraderie with the team, it’s what you need in a quarterback. I think he has that and that’s why this franchise has him as their starting quarterback.”

The word chemistry is something tossed around frequently when talking about the wide receiver and his quarterback. While it is still early, Jackson says things are on pace.

“It’s going great (and) I’m excited about it,” Jackson said. “Like I said, it’s still early. We have still been getting some good work in, so I’m looking forward to once training camp [starts] and July, August and getting ready for the season. That is what I look forward to. Don’t get me wrong, this is fun and all the stuff is good for the team, but I starting getting a lot more excited once the games come.”

Winston is as excited as well to bring in a player who led the NFL in yards per catch in 2016.

“It’s very exciting,” Winston said. “I’m going to be more excited when I have DeSean and Mike [Evans] hand-in-hand, like side-by-side, so it’s going to be a great year. I know DeSean is going to bring a lot to us this year. You can see it out there in practice now.”

The season is a still a few months away, but Jackson said the success of a team starts early in the year.

“I think it’s still early to tell, but the best thing I can say is, we’re here in May and the season is three, four months away,” Jackson said. “So, I think the camaraderie you build, the inner action with your team, the meeting rooms, having the rookies and the new addition and things like that. So, to really be able to be put in these situations early on, [is good] so once you get down to hopefully January and February, your team will have the camaraderie where you know each other like the back of your hands.”