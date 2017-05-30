Per Report, Former Saints, Seahawks DE Barnes To Sign With Bucs

According to First Coast News (Jacksonville) reporter Mike Kaye, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing defensive end Tavaris Barnes.

Barnes (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) played college football at Clemson where he was a rotational defensive end for most of his career. Over his four years as a Tiger, he recorded nine tackles for loss and five sacks.

After going undrafted in 2015, Barnes signed with the New Orleans Saints where he went on to make the 53-man roster. After recording five tackles in 12 games for the Saints in the 2015 season, Barnes was waived, then signed by the Seattle Seahawks. He was waived by the team later in August.