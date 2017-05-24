Bucs’ Jackson Responds To Monken’s Message

Bucs wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a pretty blunt and honest guy.

That’s terrific for the media who get to listen to him talk each Wednesday afternoon during the season. But sometimes words can rub players the wrong way.

Last week Monken was addressing the media and the subject of the addition of free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson was brought up.

“How can we get DeSean Jackson up to playing at a really high level?” Monken said. “Not that he’s still not capable of it, but how do we get him to play at why we paid him?’’ Monken said. “I’ve told him that, ‘we have paid you a lot of money to be a damn good player. This isn’t a contract where we’re paying you for what you’ve done for us…we’re not paying you like (Derek) Jeter [in his last three years]. We don’t have any old street cred that we’re paying you for. No. We need you to be a great player now. That’s why we gave you the money.

“[Jackson] came here because of the money. Don’t give me all that bull about you came here because of the weather and Jameis. No. You came here because we paid you the most. You need to play like that. And he gets that. He’s smart enough to understand that.”

Take it for what it’s worth if it was right or wrong to say, but that is just Monken.

On Tuesday at One Buc following the team’s first OTA, Jackson was at the podium and was asked to respond to Monken’s comments.

“I think anybody – everybody sitting in this room – if you had a chance to get a pay rise or whatever, I think you would take the same addition,” Jackson said. “So, it’s really not all about money. It definitely plays a key part, but I play this game at a high level and you get rewarded for what you do. So, just going out there and putting it in on the field and once you do that, then [you get] the results. Hopefully, you get paid enough to take care of your family and live a great lifestyle, but still put in the work.

“I expect high expectations for myself. I don’t let anyone else really control that. I ask the same thing from myself, my family, people that work for me, so I understand that. One thing about myself is I’m a professional, I go out there and the results show for themselves. However someone feels, that’s how they feel. I know when it comes time to play games and I’m out there on the field, I’m going to give it all I’ve got to help my team win games.”

Things are falling into place for the Bucs to make a serious playoff run it appears, and the addition of Jackson was one of those pieces that have the fans and organization excited. Whether you feel Monken’s comments were warranted, for the Bucs to achieve their goal of the playoffs – or even more – Jackson needs to being his best to the Bucs in 2017. Both coach and player can agree on that.