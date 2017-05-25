Bucs’ Martin Believes His Demons Are Behind Him

  1. 1
    fredster

    Hoping for another 1500 yard season he’s certainly capable of he can stay healthy. Go Bucs!

  2. 2
    David DeLeon

    I’m happy to be a fan of a team that doesn’t rush to cut a player with a good reputation.
    I will feel even better if like Fredster said Martin can pull out 1500 yards in 13 games

  3. 3
    Bschucher

    Hopefully he understands that “recovery” is never behind you and its a life long process. Hope he stays healthy both mentally and physically.

    1. 3.1
      billbyrne

      Great comment and so true Bschucher!!!

  4. 4
    plopes808

    Martin seems to be doing and saying the right things. While many were quick to call for him being cut, I was never on board with that thought process. With the amount of injuries he’s had, it’s understandable to become addicted to a pain killer. I’m hoping he can avoid a relapse and look forward to the return of the Dougernaught!

  5. 5
    billbyrne

    I am a big Doug Martin fan and supporter and I respect the Bucs for supporting his efforts to get his life back in order. My concerns have always been his health and he has always had injury problems and a “sensitive” hamstring for a running back is a major problem. I don’t think the Bucs can rely on Doug as a feature back but he can still be effective and reliable if they use him properly. Without a running game, the Bucs will not be a playoff team and I hope this is a primary focus for Coach Koetter. The NFC South is loaded with talent and All-Pro quarterbacks and the Bucs can’t rely on Winston to be the difference maker every game.

  6. 6
    Brandonges

    Wait, he was addicted to Adderall? I didn’t know that was a thing. Now, going out and partying every night, then using Adderall to recover before practice, and getting popped on a drug test – that’s a thing

  7. 7
    Bschucher

    I can totally see someone getting addicted to it.. Its a speeder for people. Easy to abuse.

  8. 8
    seat26

    Dougy is going to have a great year, and he will be the feature back from game 4 on.

