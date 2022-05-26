Bucs defensive lineman Will Gholston joined Thursday’s Pewter Report Podcast, and among the topics the veteran discussed was rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall.

Since even before the Bucs drafted Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many people have compared the two players. That is due to the similarities in their body types. Both players stand at 6-foot-6. While Gholston’s weight has varied throughout his career based on the needs of the team, he told Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds and Matt Matera that he is currently 318 pounds. Meanwhile, Hall is currently just over 290 pounds.

Even outside of their similarities, Gholston is very excited to play with Hall and is very excited about what he’s seen from the Houston product so far this offseason.

“I can give you my opinion on Hall. He is THAT guy,” Gholston said. “Logan is like that. His versatility, I think he can play inside and out. I think he can play my position [and] Suh’s position. His explosiveness and how well he moves, to be that big, I was shocked. Because I don’t necessarily see guys my size and stature all the time. And he’s the same size as me, but he moves.”

Gholston went on to liken Hall’s explosiveness to that of former teammate Noah Spence, who played with Tampa Bay from 2016-2018.

“I know you guys probably remember Noah Spence, but he moves like Noah. He moves like Noah Spence,” Gholston said. “And I’m like ‘Yo, this dude is 270-plus moving like a little fish out there.’ It’s exciting to see and he’s retaining information as well. I have really high hopes for this guy. I think he’s going to be able to produce.”

The comparison to Spence is an interesting one, as he is an edge rusher who plays around 240-250 pounds. He is known for his speed and lateral agility on the outside, not the inside. So, for Gholston to compare Hall to Spence in the way he moves, despite being 50 pounds heavier, goes to to show the type of special athlete the rookie is. Gholston said he thinks Hall can get six-plus sacks during his rookie season.

Gholston’s Bold Prediction, Comparison For Hall

Later in the interview, Gholston made an even bigger claim about Hall’s potential. He named the rookie as the player who will break out in 2022, predicting six-plus sacks for the second-round pick. Then, he boldly compared Hall to J.J. Watt, who will one day don a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio.

“I haven’t seen him in pads. I don’t know why I’m so excited about him, but man, I see the dog in him,” Gholston said. “You really see the dog with the pads, but I see the dog, I see the fight. He is so big and slippery. He’s an even more athletic J.J. Watt in his prime.”

Obviously, it’s extremely daring to compare a player who hasn’t stepped foot on an NFL field to someone with 102 career sacks, five Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections and three Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Gholston realized that himself and said that he hoped his new teammate wasn’t watching so that his ego wouldn’t receive too much of a boost.

“Dang, this is some big compliments I’m giving out. I just want everybody to know that guy is like that. I believe he is,” he said. “Hopefully he don’t watch it because when I see him, I’m never going to give him this credit in person. Not yet.”