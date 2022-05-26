Bucs defensive lineman Will Gholston joined Thursday’s Pewter Report Podcast, and among the topics the veteran discussed was rookie defensive lineman Logan Hall.
Since even before the Bucs drafted Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many people have compared the two players. That is due to the similarities in their body types. Both players stand at 6-foot-6. While Gholston’s weight has varied throughout his career based on the needs of the team, he told Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds and Matt Matera that he is currently 318 pounds. Meanwhile, Hall is currently just over 290 pounds.
Even outside of their similarities, Gholston is very excited to play with Hall and is very excited about what he’s seen from the Houston product so far this offseason.
“I can give you my opinion on Hall. He is THAT guy,” Gholston said. “Logan is like that. His versatility, I think he can play inside and out. I think he can play my position [and] Suh’s position. His explosiveness and how well he moves, to be that big, I was shocked. Because I don’t necessarily see guys my size and stature all the time. And he’s the same size as me, but he moves.”
Gholston went on to liken Hall’s explosiveness to that of former teammate Noah Spence, who played with Tampa Bay from 2016-2018.
“I know you guys probably remember Noah Spence, but he moves like Noah. He moves like Noah Spence,” Gholston said. “And I’m like ‘Yo, this dude is 270-plus moving like a little fish out there.’ It’s exciting to see and he’s retaining information as well. I have really high hopes for this guy. I think he’s going to be able to produce.”
The comparison to Spence is an interesting one, as he is an edge rusher who plays around 240-250 pounds. He is known for his speed and lateral agility on the outside, not the inside. So, for Gholston to compare Hall to Spence in the way he moves, despite being 50 pounds heavier, goes to to show the type of special athlete the rookie is. Gholston said he thinks Hall can get six-plus sacks during his rookie season.
Gholston’s Bold Prediction, Comparison For Hall
Later in the interview, Gholston made an even bigger claim about Hall’s potential. He named the rookie as the player who will break out in 2022, predicting six-plus sacks for the second-round pick. Then, he boldly compared Hall to J.J. Watt, who will one day don a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio.
“I haven’t seen him in pads. I don’t know why I’m so excited about him, but man, I see the dog in him,” Gholston said. “You really see the dog with the pads, but I see the dog, I see the fight. He is so big and slippery. He’s an even more athletic J.J. Watt in his prime.”
Obviously, it’s extremely daring to compare a player who hasn’t stepped foot on an NFL field to someone with 102 career sacks, five Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections and three Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Gholston realized that himself and said that he hoped his new teammate wasn’t watching so that his ego wouldn’t receive too much of a boost.
“Dang, this is some big compliments I’m giving out. I just want everybody to know that guy is like that. I believe he is,” he said. “Hopefully he don’t watch it because when I see him, I’m never going to give him this credit in person. Not yet.”
I sure hope he’s more productive than Noah Spence, a fabled part of the infamous worst draft class in Buc history from 2016. I’d also put a rein on theat JJ Watt talk. Listen, I hope he’s that good too but I have seen to many rookies raved about rookies playing in underwear only to see them fade away when the pads came on and the real hitting starting. Can you say Jaelon Darden.
I was going to say same but you beat me to it. Lol. Noah Spence was a gigantic Bust and I agree those drafts were complete garbage back then.
Me too. The ‘speedy’ Darden.
He mentions Spence. But uhhhh, where did Spence take us? I remember him s being a chiseled Buffed under performing D line guy. Maybe it was my eyes……………….
saying he’s a more athletic version of someone doesn’t mean he’s saying the guy is better than the other. He didn’t say he will be better than JJ Watt or get into the HOF before him, he’s just talking about what he sees and that he’s athletic for his size. It’s not a big deal.
And I knew the comparison to Spence was gonna turn people off because they don’t like to actually understand what is being said but just react negatively. He was saying he moves as quickly as someone like Spence even though he’s bigger. Spence was too light to play DE, but Hall is bigger yet moves like a lighter guy. It’s a compliment to his athleticism, not a comparison to the career.
Well said spitfire….seemed obvious that was what was being said. Some people just hear what they want to hear.
There is so much more to being a good OLB than being athletic… But it helps.