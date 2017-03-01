Koetter Combine Exclusive Q&A With Tampa Media

About the author

Profile photo of Mark Cook

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

12 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    But a guy who can really play center is Ali Marpet? Did I miss something last season? I watched every game since Ali’s been drafted, and I can’t recall him ever lining up at center. All joking aside,I have seen pictures of him at practice on Bucs.com at center, and I’ve posted before, he sure looks solid in front of Jameis. I also said, Smith is under contract, he can, like Phamp, and Horse’s Gotchalk, play center so why pay Hawley? It sounds like the Bucs will be moving on from the beard, and Marpet will be snapping the ball to Jameis hopefully for the next 10 years.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Marpet is the starting center Week 1.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  2. 2
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    Very telling Mark when asked who plays center, Hawley’s name wasn’t even mentioned.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of thewbacca

    thewbacca

    What I like about this Q/A session is that you can tell that Koetter and Winston have a very close working relationship. You won’t see a crack of daylight between the two. Koetter is willing to take a bullet for him, and it sounds like vice-versa.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    I love to hear Coach Koetter talk … he is totally no BS, straight forward, calls it as he sees it and no spin, points the finger at himself when needed, and frankly I wish we had more of Koetter talking here at PR … between the media writers with their memes and the commenters with their prejudices for and against various players, it’s a slog many times reading this stuff.

    Like the old “more cowbell!” routine …. more Koetter!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Why pay Hawley?
    Here’s a better question no one ever asks surferdudes.
    Why are we paying Evan Smith more than Hawley for him to get splinters in his butt the whole season since he can’t crack the starting lineup?
    Why do we worry about how much money Hawley might make to return as a starter and no one seems concerned about how much money we are paying a second stringer.
    Get out of the sun surferdudes and try using that sun baked brain and ask some more relevant questions.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 5.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      See those comments about Marpet at center Dr.D? You once mocked me and others for even suggesting it. I think the rationale for Evan Smith might be his versatility to play center or either guard spot. I believe Hawley is just a center.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    Listen, we all have opinions about who should be on our team. I think we should move on from Hawley, Martin, doesn’t mean my head is baked drd. I think we can do better moving Marpet to center, and with a draft loaded with backs, let Martin go. Just what my baked brain thinks. You can agree, or not, but if you think name calling makes you right drd, it doesn’t.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 6.1
      Profile photo of jme0151

      jme0151

      Well I agree with you surf. Pick up a RB later in draft and release Martin. Hawley is gone.Resign Rodgers. Marpet to center. drd, why the personal assault on people. We all have opinions. That’s what these comments are for. You present valid arguments and insight. We may not agree but I don’t get the name calling thing.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
      1. 6.1.1
        Profile photo of wnb0395

        wnb0395

        Surferdudes, no need to let him go yet. I agree that he probably needs to go but not now. Good thing about Martin is we don’t have to let him go until after week 3 due to his suspension. We get to see the talent we have and drafted before we make that decision. I would think that after 3 weeks, we will be able to evaluate the talent at RB and decide if we still need him. Martins suspension actually works in our favor in this situation.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
      2. 6.1.2
        Profile photo of scubog

        scubog

        At least Dr.D didn’t resort to the “deplorable” moniker popularized by his fallen angel.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of GoldsonAges

    GoldsonAges

    They keep teasing us with this Marpet playing center talk, I sure hope we get to see that soon.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version