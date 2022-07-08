Already named the top duo in the league by the NFL’s Bucky Brooks, Bucs linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David have shown up on another list. However, on this list they are being ranked as individuals.

As ESPN’s rankings at each position keep rolling, David and White both crack the Top 10 on Jeremy Fowlers’ rankings list. Fowler polls 50 coaches, players, and execs across the league, using a numerical voting system to rank each player.

The Bucs have already had one player make the list in defensive tackle Vita Vea, while Shaq Barrett landed just outside the Top 10 in the edge rusher rankings.

Fourth Year Linebacker Earns Fourth Spot

In his second consecutive appearance, White was named the fourth best linebacker in this year’s rankings. He moved down a few slots after landing the top spot last year. Some will argue it’s still too high for him. Though players, coaches, and execs are ranking these players and they’re closer to the game than anybody.

Fowler acknowledges White’s up-and-down play in 2021 but believes he can put it all together in 2022. Here’s the excerpt about White from the article written by Fowler:

“There’s no way around it: White disappointed some voters after a stellar 2020 season, which vaulted him to the top of last year’s rankings.

“Chasing sacks and big plays, not making routine plays,” an NFL scouting director said. “Had some of the same concerns last year, but he was just unreal late in the season.”

“In three playoff games during the Bucs’ run to Super Bowl LV, White was all over the place, with 38 tackles (three for loss), two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. White’s speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash) was still on display plenty in 2021. He had 128 total tackles with 3.5 sacks, plus a 34.6% run stop win rate, which ranked 24th in the league among linebackers.

“Year 4 will be the time to put it all together.

“His ability to close on a ball carrier is special,” an AFC coach said. “Problem is he’s not always the best linebacker on his own team,” the coach said, referring to veteran Lavonte David, who appears later on this list.”

Do It All David, Maintains His Stay As A Top Linebacker

The longest tenured Bucs player, David, lands the ninth spot in this year’s ESPN rankings after capturing the fifth spot last year. Still one of the top cover linebackers in the game, David has been consistent as they come.

Even after missing five games last season to injury, he still came just three tackles shy of 100. While he didn’t have as many splash plays as he’d like, David still finished with two sacks and two forced fumbles, adding another sack in the playoffs. Here’s the excerpt about David from the article written by Fowler:

“When tallying linebacker output over the past decade, it’s had to do better than David’s stat line: 1,222 tackles, 26 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 54 pass deflections, 12 interceptions, 17 fumble recoveries. That’s serious production.

“For whatever reason, I don’t think he’s ever gotten enough credit,” a veteran AFC scout said. “Always thought he was a top guy. He’s good at everything that matters: instincts, playmaking, tackles, forced fumbles, PBUs, sacks … very consistent.”

“A foot injury cost David five games last season, and perhaps he’s on the decline at age 32. Two years ago, David was No. 2 in these rankings. Evaluators say, however, he plays the same physical style as always with mostly the same results. He has long been one of the NFL’s best coverage linebackers, and his rate stats from last season were near the top again.”

The duo returns for perhaps one last season, as David enters the final year of his deal.