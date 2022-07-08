During a recent appearance on the Pewter Report Podcast Bucs rookie running back Rachaad White spoke about his desire to get better. And when asked what part of his game he is really trying to improve his answer may surprise some.

Here is what White said when asked by Pewter Report’s JC Allen about what part of his game he needs to “tighten up” more in order to gain more playing time.

“I mean, I feel like everything still I need to tighten up on,” White said. “You said receiver, running back. Running the ball. Things like that obviously because you ain’t never perfect. Even you ask Tom and he’s going to say he needs to tighten up on this and things like that or everything still. Because he feels like he’s never perfect even with everything he accomplished. But I just know there is big question marks out there and things like that. That you always want to show people and prove people.

“And I know a huge question mark which I’ve been seizing at all through OTA’s and rookie mini-camp and mandatory min-camp is pass blocking. And know what I am doing in that. I mean that’s a big thing.

“Obviously when pads come out it’s going to be another huge thing to just seal the deal. And as I said in other interviews, pass blocking is about heart. It’s about will. It’s something that you got to want to do. I know obviously as a running back you have to pass block to stay on the field and that’s what I’ve contributed my game to. Like, as a man and as a competitor I can’t be taken off the field because of something I can’t do. That’s something I can control. That’s kind of a huge thing I’ve been working on. And I’ve been sealing the deal. And been working on that.”

Why It’s Important

Pass blocking is a skill that is highly valued by both the Bucs offensive scheme as well as quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs offense is predicated on deep passing concepts that require time to develop. And despite my tongue-in-cheek claim as to his running prowess earlier this week, Tom Brady is not a mobile quarterback.

Former Bucs running back Ronald Jones II lost playing time last year in part because he struggled as a pass blocker. It is also a part of why the Bucs decided not to pursue re-signing him.

White’s best opportunity to seize playing time early in the season is as a 3rd down back in pass-heavy situations. That role is currently set to be split up between starter Leonard Fournette and Giovanni Bernard.

If White wants to chip into the playing time in those situations, he will need to show during training camp and the pre-season that he can be trusted to help keep his quarterback clean when asked to do so. It appears White is aware of that and up for the challenge.

Watch the full episode of the Pewter Report Podcast here with White joining the show.