PewterReport.com Preview And Predictions: Buccaneers at Packers

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

3 Comments

  1. 1

    Bucnut2

    I am interested to see how Winston plays the rest of the year. For me, he has been the most disappointing player this year. And while I do not think he is as good as many on the site do, I want him to be at least a top 15 QB in the NFL. IF, and that’s a BIG if, he can do that , we can build the rest of the team. If not, we need to find a new QB and drafting him ended up setting the franchise back another 5 years. So on Winston the next 10 years rise and fall.

    +3
    -2
    Rating: +1. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Bucnut2

    Here are the QB’s I would prefer over Winston:
    Brees
    Newton
    Ryan
    Brady
    Rothlisberger
    Rogers
    Wilson
    Keenum
    Stafford
    Smith
    Mariotta
    Luck
    Dalton
    Flacco
    Manning
    Prescott
    Cousins
    Goff
    Wentz

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 2.1

      Bucnut2

      Oh I forgot Rivers. that makes 20. Winston has to move ahead of 5 to justify the pick we spent on him

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend