Entering his eighth season with the Bucs, offensive tackle Donovan Smith is building quite the resume. Out of 113 regular season games since his rookie season, Smith has started 111. That shows his ability to be an iron man.

Through three starting quarterbacks (Jamies Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Brady) Smith has established himself as a trustworthy blind-side protector. He has steadily improved his level of play with each passing year. And while that improvement hasn’t paid off with the typical All-Pro and Pro Bowl accolades, Smith is eyeing a more team-centered honor as a culmination of his career.

While joining the Pewter Report Podcast, Smith was asked what it would mean to him to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. Smith’s response shows that it would mean a lot to him to be considered along with other Buccaneer greats like Lee Roy Selmon, Paul Gruber and Ronde Barber.

“It would mean a lot, just being a guy from where I am from,” Smith said. “A lot of ‘quote unquote’ uncertainty on what was going on coming out of the draft. And stuff like that. So, to be able to have the Glazer family and the Bucs take a chance on a guy like me. And still here eight years later. It would definitely mean a lot to have my name put up there in the stadium. Because it just shows the hard work, dedication, and commitment that I have for this team. And the family to go out there and compete and be the best that I can be. So, it definitely would mean a lot.”

Smith Aiming To Be The Bucs’ Best LT

Smith’s resume is building towards making a strong case for the Bucs Ring of Honor. He is now sixth in franchise history in games played among offensive linemen. And he has anchored several of the teams most prolific offensive lines.

Former Bucs left tackle Donald Penn made a couple of Pro Bowls during his time in Tampa Bay. And although Gruber was snubbed for the Pro Bowl for many years in the late 1980s and the 1990s he is the lone O-lineman in the Bucs Ring of Honor. Smith is hoping to make a few Pro Bowls of his own and join Gruber in having his name permanently displayed at Ray-Jay.

Smith, who just turned 29, is under contract with the Bucs for the next two seasons. By the time his current deal expires he will have been in Tampa Bay for nine seasons. One more contract extension with the team and continued stellar play and he very well could achieve Bucs Ring of Honor status.

Watch Smith’s appearance on Monday’s Pewter Report Podcast right here: