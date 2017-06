PewterReport.com publisher Scott Reynolds joined Ronnie “Night Train” Lane and TKras aka Tom Krasniqi on 620 WDAE on Monday morning and talked all things Buccaneers, including highlighting quarterback Jameis Winston’s youth camp over the weekend, the offensive line, Roberto Aguayo and the Bucs backup QB battle between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Griffin among other topics.

Take a listen below to the full interview, and keep your radio on 620 WDAE for all your Bucs radio needs and coverage.