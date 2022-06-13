The Bucs have made several front office promotions this offseason, in addition to a few new hires. Last year, the Bucs promoted John Spytek to vice president of player personnel. That opened up the title of director of player personnel. General manager Jason Licht elevated both Mike Biehl and Rob McCartney to the position of director of player personnel. Biehl had served as the director of college scouting, while McCartney had served as the director of pro personnel.

It’s only a matter of time before Spytek gets hired as a general manager. He was a candidate for G.M. openings in Minnesota and Las Vegas this past offseason. He was also a finalist for the G.M. position in Pittsburgh. Licht has two able replacements on staff in Biehl and McCartney ready for when the time comes.

Tampa Bay also promoted salary cap specialist Jackie Davidson from the role of director of football research to senior director of football research. Spencer Dile received a similar promotion. He went from director of football technology to senior director of football technology.

Longtime scout Byron Kiefer was named assistant director of college scouting. Tony Hardie was elevated to the role of national scout. Peighton Roth is the new scouting coordinator. Shannon Hogue is the new scouting analyst. Antwon Murray is Tampa Bay’s new national scout, while Zach Smith is the new NFS scout. Cesar Rivera and Brian McLaughlin are new Bucs college scouts.

Additionally, the Bucs hired Mark Ellenz as a college scout and Emmett Clifford and Korey Finnie as scouting assistants.