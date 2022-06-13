Bucs quarterback Tom Brady had a strong case to win the NFL MVP Award in 2021. But instead of winning it for the fourth time in his career, he finished as the runner-up in voting. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his fourth instead.

At 44 years old, Brady the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). He also led Tampa Bay to a franchise-record 13 wins. Pro Football Focus gave him the second-best grade of any quarterback, with his 91.7 falling just short of the top grade of 91.8, which belonged to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Now, after briefly retiring this offseason, Brady is back for his 23rd NFL season. And along with his return comes another chance at winning league MVP for the fourth time, tying Rodgers. Of course, he will gladly trade that individual honor for his eighth Super Bowl ring. But as of right now, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook give Brady the second-best odds (+800) to win the 2022 NFL MVP Award. Bills quarterback Josh Allen currently holds the highest odds (+700).

Brady’s odds to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year are significantly worse. At +3500, his odds are interestingly the ninth-best of any quarterback. Josh Allen (+1800), Patrick Mahomes (+1800), Justin Herbert (+2000), Deshaun Watson (+2000), Aaron Rodgers (+2500), Joe Burrow (+2500), Lamar Jackson (+2500) and Kyler Murray (+2800) have better odds. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford join Brady at +3500 to win the award.

End-Of-Year Award Odds For Other Bucs Players

DraftKings Sportsbook currently offers MVP, player of the year and rookie of the year odds for several other Bucs. Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are all +2000 to win NFL MVP. Shaquil Barrett is +4000, while current free agent Rob Gronkowski is +5000. Former Bucs Jason Pierre-Paul (currently unsigned) and Ronald Jones II (now with the Chiefs) are +5000.

As far as odds for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Fournette, Evans and Godwin are all +8000. Russell Gage is +10000, while Gronkowski is +20000. Former Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has said he won’t play this season, is listed at +15000.

Barrett and Devin White have the best odds of any Buc for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, coming in at +4000. Vita Vea (+8000), Lavonte David (+10000), Antoine Winfield Jr. (+150000), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (+25000) and Logan Ryan (+25000) are other Bucs defenders who have odds for the award on DraftKings.

If you like Rachaad White‘s chances to follow in the footsteps of Warrick Dunn and Cadillac Williams by winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, you can find him at +3000. Cade Otton is +10000. On the other side of the ball, second-round pick Logan Hall is +6500 to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.