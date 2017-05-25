Koetter Chastises Bucs For Social Media Spat With Falcons

About the author

Profile photo of Eric Horchy

Eric Horchy

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of plopes808

    plopes808

    Oh come on Dirk! At the very least, you have to admit it was a good little jab. Well played Bucs Twitter handlers…well played indeed

    +6
    0
    Rating: +6. From 6 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Destino102

    Destino102

    Teams take shots at each other on Twitter now. You’ll see it in any sport. This isn’t the first time the Bucs have zinged a rival. Advertising for a fidget spinner (That was the speak softly part). The responsed to Atlanta’s jab (That was us using the big ‘effin stick). What’s the point of carry a stick if your’e not going to us it.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version