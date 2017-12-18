Pewter Report on MOR for Bucs vs. Falcons Pregame

You all know Pewter Report for the articles they publish, the podcasts they do and the appearances they have for all kinds of events around the Tampa Bay area. But, on Monday night, the Pewter Report gang will also be on your television set.

Join Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema on channel Digital 32.1, Spectrum 1012, Fios 512 or Comcast 437, whatever your television provider may be, as they give you everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The two will join host JP Peterson to break it all down for you starting at 7:30 p.m.