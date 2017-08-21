Bucs Monday Mailbag 8-21: McCoy Success, Kaepernick As A Bucs And More

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    BucWill13

    If the Bucs did sign that Anti American Commie, the Bucs would cease to Exist in my mind. But lets be real, the Bucs Struggle to put people in seats at Home Games, so the ONLY reason the Bucs would not sign him is they are Capitalists who need to make Money, and they would make NO MONEY by signing him.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2

    Horse

    I have no problems with Kaepernick playing for our team as long as he stands up for our flag and our song. Let’s leave politics out of this. It is very disrespectful to our Fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice. I’m sure the family and friends of the Fallen would appreciate too if he would show respect.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version