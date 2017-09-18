Bucs Monday Mailbag 9-18: Barber vs. Sims, Alexander Injury And More

6 Comments

  1. 1

    Naplesfan

    I’ve said this in other threads as regarding Chris Baker.

    People forget that there was one reason the Bucs signed Bake – to clog up the middle and boost our sorry run defense from last year. Run stuffing in the middle is a thankless job – just witness the question above – but someone’s gotta do it.

    In case nobody noticed, with Baker in the middle we held the Bears to 20 yards rushing yesterday. That is compared to the 125 yards the Bears rushed for just last week against the Falcons, the defending NFC champs and one of the best defenses in the league.

    Bake did his job yesterday. We won’t hold every opponent to 20 yards rushing, but if he helps us average 80 yards or less, that’ll be great.

    1. 1.1

      cobraboy

      You nailed it.

      A run clogger may be the most thankless position in football.

  2. 2

    fredster

    Jury is out on Baker. He’s lazy IMO and could likely be better. Doesn’t like to practice? Likes to get that pay check though. If we keep holding opponents to well under 100 yards a game then I guess he was worth it. Will see….

    Sims to me is a head scratcher. Maybe he should just play WR. Lol. He seems like a WR trying to play runningback to me.

    1. 2.1

      Naplesfan

      So it must have been you in the middle of the D-line, clogging up the lanes and holding the Bears to 20 yards yesterday, as compared to the 125 yards they gashed defending NFC champ Atlanta for a week ago .. instead of that lazy Baker dude.

      Geesh guy, you’ve made some doozy dumb comments here at PR before, but that one takes the cake.

  3. 3

    RootsCrew

    I went back and watched the game to get a better chart of Winston’s overall passing day. He was 0-4 on deep balls yesterday.

    -1st Quarter deep shot to DJax that was caught, but out of bounds. Good play. Good throw.

    -Also in 1st Quarter DJax was held up on his route and that looked like it slowed him just enough to miss the spot Winston threw it to. Hard to put that miss on him, as it was a good ball and DJax’s timing got thrown off.

    -2nd Quarter Sweezy gets beat as Jameis hits his drop. The throw is rushed, he’s also hit as he throws, and DJax can’t adjust mid route. A good play just to get the pass off. Very close to connecting.

    -The 3rd Quarter miss to Sims is inexcusable. He hit his drop and didn’t open up his lower body toward Sims. Wonky mechanics.

    While I think Jameis played okay, the deep ball miscues still mystify me. The 3 to DJax I think will hit more than they miss. I know they are low percentage passes, but that miss to Sims is like the one he missed to Mike at Dallas last year. Sometimes they’re game changers. Gotta find a way to hit them.

  4. 4

    Schianoismyhero

    Love that you guys are using quotes from the forum! Great work PR!

