Bucs Monday Mailbag 9-18: Barber vs. Sims, Alexander Injury And More

Question:I understand RB Charles Sims may look good in practice but in games he’s indecisive and timid. Why isn’t Peyton Barber getting Sims reps?

Answer: Trying to figure Charles Sims out can be frustrating for Bucs fans, the media and probably even the coaching staff. He is a very talented football player. But in what role exactly? I think we saw the good and bad of Sims on Sunday against the Bears. The bad was running with hesitancy on the third-and-short and later the fumble, and the good when he blew by his man on the wheel route that should have been an easy touchdown. He is a complimentary back and can make stuff happen in space a lot more than Barber, or really anyone on this roster. But you have to trust him when he is on the field, to even give him the opportunity to make a splash play. I do think in the future it will be Rodgers or Barber handling the short-yardage situations moving forward. Sims will help this team win some games this year if he stays healthy, but everyone hopes he also doesn’t help to lose any.

Question: Will Kwon Alexander play next week?

Answer: If up to Alexander, then yes. He was quick to say he would be fine and back on the practice field this week when we spoke to him in the locker room following the win on Sunday. But he also isn’t a doctor, and the team isn’t going to rush him back. They will need Alexander this season, and hamstrings are one of those things that can be nagging, and also can be made much worse if proper time isn’t allowed for them to heal.

The good news is, Kendell Beckwith looked very solid in relief on Alexander on Sunday, and there wasn’t a major drop off from our vantage point up in the press box. It really is an incredible feat to see Beckwith not only come back from an ACL in none months, but to be playing really good football.

Question: When the Bucs signed Chris Baker, it seemed like he would be the answer to a DT to play beside McCoy. But it seems like Baker has been almost invisible. Very little in preseason and virtually nothing against the Bears.

Answer: The Bucs knew what they were getting when signing Baker from the Redskins and believe they got some of that on Sunday. Let’s face it. Baker is no Warren Sapp when it comes to practicing, and I have wondering a few time how those two would get along if they were teammates. But despite not really showing up in the stat sheet, you have to give Baker credit for being part of a defensive line that only gave up 20 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

Question: Not going to share my opinion, but curious as to what the rest of you think… specifically of Winston’s deep balls?

Answer: I will share mine, and my opinion is, it has to get much better. I was a little surprised to see Winston miss three opportunities, especially with the improvement we saw in the preseason and during camp. Even Todd Monken and Dirk Koetter have mentioned that as an improvement going into the game. But it didn’t translate well on Sunday. But I also saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers miss some deep balls over the last two weeks. Deep balls are pretty low percentage generally speaking. In a game like Sunday it didn’t really matter, but most games come down to handful of plays, and missing three scoring chances can cost the team wins. Overall, I was pleased with the play of Winston. He was in command, made mainly good decisions and was his usual strong leader.